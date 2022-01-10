Waking up at 9:45 to start work at 10, eating noodles while on a meeting, or muting yourself for the entirety of a meeting because of the cooker-ki-seeti in the background, isn't this what our work culture looks like now?

Though working at home in Indian households can be challenging sometimes, it's also very convenient. We do not just save our commuting time, we are also able to save some of that hard-earned money of ours. Wouldn't it be amazing if work from home or better, work from anywhere became permanent?

Well, some of the major companies in the world are on the path of making work from anywhere a reality. Here are some of the companies allowing permanent work-from-home options to their employees.

Following Companies Are Now Providing Permanent Work From Home-

1. Slack

Slack helps teams working in a company to communicate with each other without any hassle. It makes sense for a company that is making work from home easier for so many to implement permanent work from home. It shifted to work from home at the start of the pandemic and later announced it to be the permanent way of work.

2. Twitter

Twitter, like all other companies, announced work from home at the outbreak of the pandemic. In May 2020, it announced permanent work from home for all its employees except for the ones whose nature of work requires them to be present at the office.

3. Facebook/Meta

Meta or Facebook joined the league of companies offering permanent work from home in April 2021. It announced that employees can continue to work from home even after the pandemic ends.

4. Square

Square is a financial services and digital payments company started by Twitter's co-founders Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. Dorsey has been an advocate of work from home and announced that employees can work from anywhere they want even after the pandemic ends.

“We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive.”

- Square Spokesperson

5. Spotify

In Feb 2021, Spotify announced its work from anywhere policy. Employees have the liberty to work from home or work from the office or anywhere in the world, it'll completely be their choice.

6. Tata Steel

Ratan Tata's Tata Steel announced its new work from home policy called 'Agile Working Model' in November 2020. According to this new policy, employees can opt to wfh for up to 365 days in a year.

7. Microsoft

Microsoft made a hybrid work manual. According to this, employees are free to work from home for less than 50% of their workweek, whereas, managers can approve a permanent wfh as well. Employees whose work requires them to be present on-site will not have this option.

We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles, while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture.

- Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's CPO

8. Shopify

Shopify ended 'office centricity' in May 2020 when CEO Tobi Lütke announced permanent work from home through a tweet. Shopify has given employees the option to work from anywhere. Its website mentions, 'Organize your work and life in a way that's energizing and purposeful for you.'

As of today, Shopify is a digital by default company. We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality. And after that, most will permanently work remotely. Office centricity is over. — tobi lutke | tobi.eth (@tobi) May 21, 2020

These were some of the early adopters of permanent work from home around the world. With the continuation of lockdown all over the world, many more companies will join this list.