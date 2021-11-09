Bosses have a sixth sense where the second you log off from work, they have an 'urgent' message. But, if you were working in Portugal, your boss wouldn't have any urgent messages for you after work - because it'd be illegal!

Yes, according to a new law passed by the Portugal government, bosses are banned from reaching out to their employees after office hours. (No, I am not making it up and yes, I am also extremely jealous).

As per reports, under Portugal's new labor laws, employers could face heavy penalties if they contact their employees before the workday starts, or after it ends. However, the rule only applies to companies with more than 10 employees.

"The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated. Telework can be a 'game changer' if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages. We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal.

- Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal's Minister of Labour and Social Security

As per the new law, companies will also be required to contribute towards the additional expenses being incurred by workers, such as electricity or wifi bills, because of remote working.

Be right back, researching work opportunities in Portugal.