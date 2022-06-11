Going to IITs is a dream of almost every student who is from a science background. These famous alumni of IIT Delhi have not just lived that dream, but have also built successful careers out of it.

1. Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan is an economist and the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. He graduated in 1985 and was awarded the Director's Gold Medal for being the best all-rounder student.

2. Vinod Khosla

Vinod Khosla is an Indian-American billionaire and the co-founder of Sun Microsystems, the company that came up with the programming language known as JAVA. He has done his bachelor's in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. In college, he started the very first computer club in all of the IITs around the country.

3. Sachin Bansal

Sachin Bansal is the co-founder and former CEO & Chairman of Flipkart. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and completed a degree in computer engineering in 2005. Currently, he is the managing director of Navi Group, a financial services company.

4. Binny Bansal

Binny Bansal is the co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of Flipkart. He is also a proud graduate of IIT Delhi with a Bachelor's in computer engineering.

5. Ashneer Grover

The former co-founder and Managing Director of Bharatpe, and Shark Tank India Season 1 judge, Ashneer Grover, is also an IIT-D alumnus. He has a Bachelor's in civil engineering from there.

6. Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat is an author, columnist and YouTuber, famously known for his books Five Points Someone, The 3 Mistakes of My Life and 2 States. He graduated with a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1995.

7. Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato. He is also an IIT-Delhi alumnus. It's safe to say our lives would have been very different (and inconvenient) had he not founded Zomato.

8. Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar is an actor best known for his versatile portrayals of popular characters across web shows and films. He has played the roles of Chitvan in TVF Tripling and Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi as a Mechanical engineer and later quit his job to join the arts.

9. Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi is a retired IPS officer and was the first woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Services in 1972. She was also the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from 28 May 2016 to 16 February 2021. She did her PhD from IIT Delhi's Department of Social Sciences in 1993.

10. Sameer Gehlaut

Sameer Gehlaut is the founder and chairman of Indiabulls Group. He completed his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. In 2008, he was described as "India's youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes.

Also Read | Peyush Bansal & 5 Others Who Showed Us IITs Are Not The Only Path To Success