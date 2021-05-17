If there's anything that almost anyone and everyone with a science background has planned to do once in their lives other than watching 3 Idiots, then it's aiming for IIT.

I mean, there's something about IITians that makes all of us go, 'oh wow you're from IIT.' Mainly because it's a tough cookie to crack.

Well, living up to the standards, here are a few IITians who made us all proud.

1. Sundar Pichai, IIT Kharagpur

Sundar Pichai is CEO at Google and Alphabet and is doing some amazing work while he's at it. Did you know that he was responsible for the launch of Chrome, a browser that almost all of us use?

Proud that we’ve matched our operations with 100% renewable energy 4 years in a row.



5 of our data centers are running on ~90% carbon-free energy, putting us on track to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. #EarthDay https://t.co/ho67EcL5Y9 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 21, 2021

2. N. R. Narayana Murthy, IIT Kanpur

Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys and was the chairman for the same before retiring. He has been lauded with many accolades such as the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibushan.

3. Arvind Kejriwal, IIT Kharagpur

Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, founder of Aam Admi Party (AAP), and Convenor of the same. He studied at IIT Kharagpur where he pursued a degree in Mechanical engineering.

आज से हम ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर बैंक की जरूरी सेवा शुरू कर रहे हैं।



कोरोना मरीजों को समय पर ऑक्सीजन मिलना बहुत जरूरी है। इससे हम बहुत जानें बचा पाएंगे।



होम आइसोलेशन में इलाज करा रहे किसी भी कोरोना मरीज को जरूरत पड़ने पर दो घंटे के अंदर उनके घर तक ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर पहुंचाया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/1Q9xXyIWK5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 15, 2021

4. Chetan Bhagat, IIT Delhi

Author of 5 Points Someone, 3 Mistakes of My Life, and many more such books, Chetan Bhagat has not only studied at IIT but also has an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

Dealing with online hate - sharing a video had done earlier. Maybe it helps some of you :) pic.twitter.com/C7O99DE4lW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 13, 2021

5. Raghuram Rajan, IIT Delhi

Raghuram Rajan is an economist and the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank Of India but that's not it. While he was studying at IIT, he was also given the Director’s Gold Medal for being an all-rounder student.

6. Deepinder Goyal, IIT Delhi

Without Deepinder, the lives of so many Indians wouldn't have been the same. You ask why? Well, this IITian is the founder of Zomato which has now become a common household name.



Today, we are taking another small step towards making Zomato a more sustainable enterprise. We now fund local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all our deliveries + packaging in India. pic.twitter.com/5D9hxG4eQn — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 29, 2021

7. Vinod Khosla, IIT Delhi

Ever learned the JAVA language in school? Well, now meet the person who is behind all of it. Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of 'Sun Microsystems' that came up with the programming language known as JAVA.



7. Rohit Bansal, IIT Delhi

It's safe to say that almost all of us have used Snapdeal. Well, as it turns out, the co-founder of this eCommerce website is an alumnus of IIT Delhi.



8. Sanjay Sethi, IIT BHU & Delhi

Sanjay Sethi, the person behind ShopClues, not only did his BTech from IIT BHU but also did an advanced course in Software Technology from IIT Delhi.

Mind = Blown



9. Bhavish Aggarwal, IIT Powai, Mumbai

Before Bhavish co-founded Ola Cabs, he used to work as an assistant researcher at Microsoft and has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from IIT.

Unveiling the Ola Hypercharger network, the world’s largest, densest, fastest 2W charging network. 100,000 locations across 400 cities. 50% charge in just 18 mins, adding 75Kms range. @OlaElectric #FutureIsElectric https://t.co/Qckeg5yYLK pic.twitter.com/QjQumGdKtW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 22, 2021

10. Amol Parashar, IIT Delhi

Amol has made quite a name of himself as he has starred in series/movies like TVF Tripling, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, etc. What's surprising is that even he is from an IIT.

Looks like 'sab ke sab bus pakad ke IIT hi jaa rahe hai.'

11. Biswa Kalyan Rath, IIT Kharagpur

If there's anyone who can crack you up with his quirks and punchlines, then it's none other than Biswa. Although he is known as a standup comedian but before going for that, he also studied from IIT Kharagpur.

12. Biswapati Sarkar, IIT Kharagpur

Just when you think that IITians can't get any more talented than they already are, walks in Biswapati Sarkar. He is a scriptwriter and has written series like TVF Pitchers and Permanent Roommates. He is also known for his iconic role 'Arnub.'

13. Jitendra Kumar, IIT Kharagpur

Jitendra is one actor who makes it a point to play relatable characters that we just can't forget. From Jeetu to Gittu, he has starred in series/movies like Kota Factory, Panchayat, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But before all of this, he was studying at IIT Kharagpur.

14. Richa Singh, IIT Guwahati

After her hostel-mate died by suicide due to placement prospects, Richa, a student of IIT Guwahati who is now the co-founder YourDOST, an emotional wellness platform, was motivated to help people overcome their issues.

15. Anu Meena, IIT Delhi

Anu Meena is running a company named AgroWave which aims to help farmers and is also an alumnus of IIT Delhi.

16. Parul Gupta, IIT Bombay

The founder of Springboard earlier known as SlideRule is a platform that encourages learning and provides an alternative to the education system, Parul Gupta, is not just a student of IIT but of Wharton and UCLA.



Well, looks like IITians are really changing the world.