IIT and IISC are considered to be two of the most reputed institutes across the country. Every year, more than a million applicants follow the dream of getting enrolled in these prestigious institutes.

However, there are multiple differences between IISC and IITs. Here’s a brief comparison between both the institutes. Read on.

1. While there are a total of 23 IIT colleges across the country, there’s just one IISC university.

2. While you can get admission at IIT after completing high school, IISC provides advanced scientific and technological research and education. However, IISC provides only one course to students for pursuing right after they complete their high school- Bachelor of Science (Research).

3. IIT offers engineering courses that help build technical manpower for nation-building. IISC focuses on the core scientific research or becoming a physicist or scientist.

4. Students at IIT from different streams of engineering are mostly placed in the tech industry. However, IIT graduates also have the option to study different fields (MBA being a popular choice) or start their own ventures. In comparison, most of the students at IISC equip themselves for research-oriented jobs.

5. At IIT, there are many clubs and groups to pursue your hobbies. Apart from grand tech and cultural fests like Rendezvous and Techfest, the institution hosts many celebrity events as well, unlike IISC.

6. While IIT is more likely to leave you equipped you the necessary skills required for the trade and prepare you for a job, IISC is for students who have a passion for science and wants to pursue research and doctorates after graduation.

7. JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) are the common entrance exam for both, but for IISC there are two additional exams which are KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) and NEET UG.

8. While IITs are more in number, the first IIT was founded in 1951, compared to the one and only IISC, which was set up by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata in 1909.

How many of these differences between IITs Vs IISC did you already know? Let us know in the comments.