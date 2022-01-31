South Indian actresses come from different educational backgrounds. While someone has done Engineering, the other has done Fashion designing. Here are the educational qualifications of famous South Indian actresses.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress and "National Crush of India" has done her schooling at Coorg Public School, Kodagu. Rashmika Mandanna has completed her graduation with a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature at the M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai. She then completed her bachelors in Commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai. In the final year of her graduation, she started modelling, where she was first spotted by filmmaker Ravi Varman, and her acting career began.

3. Anushka Shetty

Born as Sweety Shetty, she is known by her stage name Anushka Shetty. Anushka is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. She holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She is also a trained yoga instructor.

4. Nayanthara

Nayanthara was born Diana Mariam Kurian and is often referred to as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema. Nayanthara's father was an Indian Air Force official, hence she studied in various parts of India. She did her schooling in Jamnagar, Gujarat and Delhi. She has done her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.

5. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's real name is Tapsi, but her father changed it to Tapasee for numerology reasons which she later changed to Taapsee for her stage name. She was born and brought up in Delhi. She has done her schooling at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar. She is an engineer by education. She holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She holds a post-graduate degree in Commerce from Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics, commonly known as M. M. K. College. She was also the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition and made her acting debut in 2012.

7. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has done her schooling at St. Anne's High School and completed her 11th and 12th standard at Jai Hind College. She has done her graduation in Mass Media with a specialisation in marketing and advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College. She always wanted to do an MBA and intends on getting a post-graduation degree soon.

8. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was born and brought up in New Delhi. She did her schooling at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. She holds an Honors' Degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

9. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia, professionally known as Tamannaah, did her schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai. She completed her bachelor through distance education, and holds a degree in Arts from National College, Mumbai.

10. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Until class 4th, she did her schooling in Chennai. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. She holds a degree in Fashion Designing from Pearl Academy. She also did an exchange program in Scotland for four months before completing a two-month internship in London.

11. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan did her schooling at Lady Andal school in Chennai. She then moved to Mumbai to study psychology at St. Andrew's College. She was also interested in music and travelled to the US to learn music at the Musicians Institute in California.

