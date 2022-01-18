Remember when KBC used to air on Star Plus in 2001? The good ol' days when we as kids sat with our whole family to watch the show. A simple 14-year-old boy from Vishakhapatnam sat on the hot seat in a quest to become a crorepati, and so he did.

Ravi Mohan Saini, the kid who won 1 crore rupees on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2001 went on to make a glorious career for himself.

After finishing school, Ravi went on to prepare for Medical entrance examinations. He graduated with MBBS degree from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. In 2012, while doing his medical internship, he appeared for the toughest exam of India - UPSC.

Ravi Saini's UPSC journey

He cleared his UPSC Preliminary exam but couldn't clear the Mains in the first attempt. He cleared both Prelims and Mains in 2013 and got the post in Indian Post and Telecom, Accounts and Finance Services. He reappeared for the UPSC exam in 2014.

Ravi secured an All India Rank of 461 in the 2014 UPSC exam and became an IPS officer thereafter. Currently, he is posted as the SP of Porbandar, Gujarat.

Ravi Saini's KBC story

He was 14-year-old when he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior in 2001. He won 50,00,000 points and broke the record of a former contestant who had won 25,00,000 points in a previous episode.

These points were to be converted into money once the contestants turned 18. Upon being asked what they'll do with the money, Ravi Saini's father answered they'd be using the money for Ravi's higher education.

The question that made Ravi Saini a crorepati -

In 1992, who became the first sportsperson to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

Options:

A. Vishwanathan Anand

B. Sachin Tendulkar

C. Geet Sethi

D. Leander Paes

