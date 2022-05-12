Among the many reasons you may want to quit your job- a bad boss is an essential one. It's no secret how having a bad boss can affect your work growth and incentives at the same time.  

Case in point- People who have dealt with bad bosses have shared some subtle signs, and they are worth taking note of. 

via GIPHY

1. "Doesn't educate their team with skills to make them better. Only communicates one way and doesn't listen to what their team says. Make themselves unavailable to their reports."

sierrascreams

via GIPHY

2. "Having a lot of favoritism for specific employees then treating the ones that aren’t them like crap. Making one person do the work of 5 people because they can’t do the job correctly. Not being supportive about employees that are continuing their education."

sierrascreams

via GIPHY

3. "If they say I instead of we. If they put their current workers down. If they seem overly nice - too nice. If they are desperate to get you on. If they low ball your salary."

iceyone444 

via GIPHY

4. "Under-managing and being disengaged with the employees who report to you. Just disorganized. — they make you do all of their work on top of yours. Just whenever the power diff is obviously there and they take advantage of that"

via GIPHY

5. "Doesn't help talk for the team. I was presenting an idea to the big boss and she always sided with the big boss instead of me even though everything I was presenting was aligned with her."

miniwaaffles 

via GIPHY

6. "Someone with a history of running an office with an employee turnover rate. Micromanagement. Mistreatment of an employee. Poor management of staff resources. Failure to communicate objectives and goals. Failure to hold a regular staff meeting."

Financial-Curve 

via GIPHY

7. "When you can’t approach them or talk to them because they are in a bad mood or take their anger out on you. Basically, they cannot control their emotions." 

orbit1962 

via GIPHY

8. "The traits of a toxic boss are (1) narcissism and the inability to feel empathy plus (2) debilitating insecurity."

Netlawyer

via GIPHY

9. "When they punish you for rocking the boat. For example, bringing up legitimate problems or issues."

katwolfrina

via GIPHY

10. "Bad bosses want to take all the credit. Good ones make sure to stand back and let the crew accept the credit. It's hard for some leaders to leave their egos at home."

Riverjig

via GIPHY

11. "Doesn't think about growth paths of individuals and neglects ways to champion their growth within an organization. Manages based on their own system vs. playing to the strengths of their group/company culture."

NotoriousMFT 

via GIPHY

12. "Unclear expectations which set you up for failure. Often leads to micromanagement." 

uhl478 

via GIPHY

13. "Messaging you late at night expecting you to do work-related things. They ask you your opinion but never use it, then act surprised and pass blame when it doesn't work out."

drlm 

via GIPHY

14. "When they approve your vacation time then, during said vacation, complain about you being on vacation and say they'll never let you take another vacation again."

PAKMan1988 

via GIPHY

Read more: 14 Subtle Signs That Prove You Are Working In A Toxic Workspace.