Ratan Tata, the business mogul known for his golden heart, continues to inspire us with his simplicity and humanity. The business magnet is not just a philanthropist but also a phenomenal mentor and an inspiration to several people.

And, once again, his kindness has warmed up our hearts as we stumbled on the story of a start-up.



There's no doubt that building a successful business is extremely challenging as receiving the right guidance from the right people is never easy.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, the co-founder of Repos, an energy distribution startup, took to her social media handle and shared how she met Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons.

She started off by saying that's it wasn't a normal meeting with the business tycoon.

Our encounter with Ratan Tata sir was not a normal one. It's a Hausla Junoon story.

The co-founder, along with her husband, Chetan Walunj, founded the company to make energy accessible in every corner of the world in 2016 and instantly knew that they need someone to guide them.

We both decided we need a mentor who has done something for a larger good and without any doubt, we both had one name that is Ratan Tata Sir.

Even though her husband was reluctant as meeting the business magnet is not a manageable task and everyone kept telling them that it's impossible. However, they didn't give up.

We didn't use this as an excuse. NO was never an option and we got up and left for Mumbai. We made a 3D presentation of how we wanted to change the energy distribution and deliver any energy/fuel to the last mile using technology.

From writing handwritten letters to him to reaching out to the right people and waiting for twelve hours outside his house, they kept on persisting. And finally, the miracle happened!

When we went back to our room at 10 pm, we got a call. I was reluctant to answer but when I answered, the voice, on the other end, said, "Hi, can I speak to Aditi?” I said, “Yes, may I know who is this? He said, “This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?” Me: *numb* *goosebumps* *tears rolling down* *smiling* (ALIVE).

The next morning, the duo reached his house and were waiting for him in the living room with their presentation, at 10.45 am.

And sharp at 11 am a tall, fair person with a blue shirt walked towards us. And, it felt like SILENCE. That meeting at 11 am went up to 2 pm and those 3 hours were sheer mediation for us where he heard our idea, shared his experiences and guided us.

When the philanthropist asked about what they expected from him, they asked him to help them serve people and take our country global. They wanted him to guide them.

We stepped out of his house like we were walking out of the temple. Post that Repos is where it is today because of HIM. From TATA motors helping us, to Ratan Tata sir conversations on the phone, to showing him our first Mobile Fuel Station to him giving his insights, to having some amazing conversations over coffee to receiving sir’s first token investment in 2019 and to now receiving the other round in April 2022.

She also mentioned how Shantanu Naidu, the business assistant of Ratan Tata, has been an angel in disguise for them. At the end of her post, she gave everyone a message that it's not a fairy tale but with the right intentions, the universe will work for you.

With a powerful purpose, right intent, right energies and being high on life and giving your 1000% everyday the universe will work for you.

You can check the entire post here.

And, that's Ratan Tata, the man with a golden heart, for you.