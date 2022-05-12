Tata Nano needs no introduction. Since its launch in January 2008, it was one of the most affordable cars in the country. And soon it was seen in many Indian household.



In a nostalgic post, Ratan Tata took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note stating what inspired him to launch Nano.



"What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads," tells Ratan Tata.







It is a common sight to see a family barely fitting on a scooter yet making that journey. Often times, that scooter ride is unsafe.

The business magnate also speaks about his time at the School of Architecture at Cornell University where he learnt to doodle in his free time. Ratan Tata adds, "At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car."





And that's how Nano was born. A car that "was always meant for all our people". With more than 9k comments, people poured their thoughts too.



The post which was shared four hours ago has fetched more than 700k likes. Owing to a decline in demand, Tata Motors halted the production of Nano in 2019.