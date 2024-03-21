The Indian education system and the pressure associated with it have been prominent topics of discussion in recent times, as people are finally realising that the demands placed on students are often unreasonable, leaving little to no time for activities outside of their academic commitments.
One has to ask if studying the entire day and reducing personal interactions, physical activity, and rest to near zero is a sustainable way of living. With that as context, people are currently sharing the timetable of a 17-year-old student on the internet. Their schedule shows that the person is getting 5:15 hours of sleep the entire day and basically only studying when they are not eating. Of course, we want to respect the student’s autonomy and assume that this is possibly what they want to do.
However, it’s difficult to not question why they would feel the need to make such a rigorous schedule for themselves. Also, would they live a different kind of life if the education system was not so demanding? That’s also a possibility.
In a country struggling to give its students mental peace, these conversations become a necessity. Here’s how people are reacting to the timetable, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that the problem we are discussing is much bigger than just one person deciding to plan their day a certain way.
This is in no way a comment on the student, who is likely just trying their best to achieve something in life. This is a comment on a flawed system.