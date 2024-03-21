The Indian education system and the pressure associated with it have been prominent topics of discussion in recent times, as people are finally realising that the demands placed on students are often unreasonable, leaving little to no time for activities outside of their academic commitments.

One has to ask if studying the entire day and reducing personal interactions, physical activity, and rest to near zero is a sustainable way of living. With that as context, people are currently sharing the timetable of a 17-year-old student on the internet. Their schedule shows that the person is getting 5:15 hours of sleep the entire day and basically only studying when they are not eating. Of course, we want to respect the student’s autonomy and assume that this is possibly what they want to do.

🚨 A 17-year-old student schedules for India's toughest exam, IIT-JEE preparation. (📸-@rcx86) pic.twitter.com/DG2vbTWR27 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 21, 2024

However, it’s difficult to not question why they would feel the need to make such a rigorous schedule for themselves. Also, would they live a different kind of life if the education system was not so demanding? That’s also a possibility.

In a country struggling to give its students mental peace, these conversations become a necessity. Here’s how people are reacting to the timetable, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that the problem we are discussing is much bigger than just one person deciding to plan their day a certain way.

Students often experience intense pressure, anxiety, and tension while preparing for and taking the JEE Main exam.



Reasons for the pressure on students include:

Academic stress

Systemic flaws within the education system

The role of coaching centers

Social and economic… — Civil Learning (@CivilLearning1) March 21, 2024

Looks Brutal — Gururaj Koteyar (@Gururaj2083) March 21, 2024

Even I had a similar schedule when I went to Kota for 1 year. It was like

7:00 AM – Wake up

7:00-7:30 -get ready + breakfast

7:30-2:00 – class

2:00-2:30 – lunch

2:30-3:30 – rest

3:30-8:00 – study

8:00-8:30 – dinner

8:30-9:30 – talk to parents&walk

9:30 – 1:30 – study

for 1 yr — Pritish Poswal (@pritishposwal) March 21, 2024

There are days where i used to have similar table for my CA Prepartion. But minimum sleep time is 6Hours : ) — Yashwanth Reddy Dubbaka 🇮🇳 (@YashwanthReddyD) March 21, 2024

This is highly highly exaggerated and misleading.



A typical IITian studied for no more than 8 – 10 hours a day during their IIT JEE (JEE Advanced) preparation days. I'm saying this from my own experience and experience of countess IITian friends. On rare occasions, had to study… https://t.co/8dgcutCpAU — Aman Goel (@amangoeliitb) March 21, 2024

I used to have a time table like this for all of my exams till btech completion but I always choose to play some sports during breaks. It was really helpful. https://t.co/kjNFAmMxPz — Mahesh Babu Fan #SSMB29 (@IamMaheshFan) March 21, 2024

This is in no way a comment on the student, who is likely just trying their best to achieve something in life. This is a comment on a flawed system.