What's the best kind of partnership? One with understanding and mutual respect. That's the reason why most people suggest life partners not to get into business together, for the sake of their 'relationship'. But these couplepreneurs are proving these notions wrong. Here are five couplepreneurs who started and are leading successful businesses together.

1. Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar | Chumbak

Chumbak was founded by the husband-wife duo Shubhra Chadha and Vivek Prabhakar. Shubhra and Vivek got married in 2005 and founded Chumbak in 2009. Chumbak is a lifestyle brand that has a range of quirky home decor and fashion accessories.

Based in Bangalore, Chumbak has 54 retail stores across India and also sells online on different e-commerce platforms.

2. Anand Sahani and Mehak Sagar | WedMeGood

Met during an internship in 2008, Anand Sahani and Mehak Sagar tied the knot in 2012. As a result, WedMeGood was born in February 2014. WedMeGood is a wedding portal that curates a list of vendors from photographers, makeup artists, decorators, jewellery brands to catering firms, helping couples find the best professionals.

While Anand is the CEO of WedMeGood, Mehak leads content and digital marketing.

3. Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee | Sugar Cosmetics

Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh also co-founded Sugar Cosmetics with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee. The husband-wife duo started Sugar Cosmetics in July 2015. IIM-A graduates Vineeta Singh is the CEO of the company, and Kaushik Mukherjee is the COO.

4. Swati and Rohan Bhargava | CashKaro

CashKaro is a cashback and coupons startup founded by the husband-wife duo Swati and Rohan Bhargava. What started as a friendship, in the beginning, turned out to be a partnership not just in life but in business as well.

In April 2011, Swati and Rohan started a cashback business with the name of Pouring Pounds in the UK. They then brought the same concept to India with the name of CashKaro in 2013. CashKaro is backed by investors like Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital.

5. Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh | Mamaearth

Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh started Mamaearth with her husband Varun Alagh in August 2016. Mamaearth claims to provide natural and safe products for parents and children.

Varun Alagh is the Chief Dad and CEO of Mamaearth whereas Ghazal Alagh is the Chief Mama and Chief Innovation Officer.

These couple entrepreneurs have decoded how to lead a life and a business together successfully.

