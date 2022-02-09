With Peyush Bansal's Lenskart pitch on the last episode of Shark Tank India and Ashneer Grover's claim of building a 2,000 crore company, did you also wonder how much stake the Shark Tank India judges hold in their company? Then this is the article to cure your curiosity.

1. Namita Thapar holds 3.21% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director and head of India Business of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She is a CA who has also done an MBA degree. She currently holds a 3.21% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

A majority stake of 41.92% is held by her father, Satish Mehta. He is the Founder, CEO and Managing Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Emcure Pharmaceuticals is expected to launch its IPO next month.

2. Ashneer Grover holds 9.5% stake in BharatPe

Ashneer Grover co-founded BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani in 2018. Ashneer currently holds a 9.5% stake in the company whereas Shashvat Nakrani holds a 7.8% stake. A majority of the stake is held by Sequoia Capital India with 19.6%.

Ribbit Capital holds 11%, Beenext holds 9.6%, Steadview Capital holds 4.1%, Tiger Global holds 3.7% and others hold the remaining 22.3% stake in the company, BharatPe.

3. Aman Gupta holds a 28.1% stake in boAt.

Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta founded boAt in 2016. Together they hold majority stakes in the company with 28.1% each. Apart from them, Warburg Pincus holds a 36.2% stake in the company, whereas Fireside Ventures hold 3.7% and Qualcomm Ventures hold the remaining 2.6%.

Boat has filed for a ₹2,000 crore IPO for a valuation of around $1.5-2 billion.

4. Ghazal Alagh holds a 3.58% stake in Mamaearth.

Ghazal Alagh founded Mamaearth along with her husband Varun Alagh in 2016. She is also the Chief Mama and Chief Innovation Officer at Mamaearth. Ghazal Alagh holds a 3.58% stake in the company whereas her husband and co-founder Varun Alagh holds the majority stake with 38.72%.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also holds a 1.32% stake in the company. Sequoia Capital India holds 15.22%, Fireside Ventures hold 12.04%, Stellaris Ventures hold 10.42%, Sofina Ventures hold 8.25%, and others hold a 10.44% stake in the company.

5. Peyush Bansal holds an 8.21% stake in Lenskart.

Peyush Bansal is the co-founder of Lenskart. If you are an ardent follower of the show Shark Tank India, you'd remember his Lenskart pitch in the last episode. He currently holds an 8.21% stake in the company. His sister, who is a Chartered Accountant, holds an 8.18% share in Lenskart.

Lenskart was valued at $5 billion in its last funding round. The other shareholders of Lenskart include SoftBank (20.12%), Premji Invests (11.15%), Kedaara Capital (9.55%), TR Capital (8.28%), UNILAZER (6.59%), International Finance Corporation (5.36%), Steadview (5.32%) and others with 17.24%.

We don't have information about the remaining Shark Tank India judges Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal's share in their company yet. As and when we have more information, we'll update this article.

