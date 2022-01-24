Ever since the first episode of Shark Tank India aired it has become the most talked about television show. The entrepreneurial reality show has people hooked and for all the right reasons. Apart from the innovative ideas that the contestants exhibit, the viewers have developed a keen interest in the Shark Tank India's judges as well.

These Indian CEOs have become well-known faces in the business world over the years, however, success didn’t happen overnight for them. They they worked hard to get where they are today.

Have a look at the educational qualifications of Shark Tank India's judges:



1. Aman Gupta

The co-founder and Marketing Director of BOAT, Aman Gupta attended Delhi Public School before pursuing a Bachelor of Business from Delhi University. Later, he cleared the CA entrance exam and attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, after realising that he wants to become an entrepreneur, he pursued an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business as well. The Shark Tank judge also holds an MBA degree in general management and marketing from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA.

2. Vineeta Singh

The co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, one of India’s leading cosmetics brands, Vineeta Singh is an alumni of Delhi Public School. She has a B.tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras as well as a postgraduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad. Singh became India’s first and youngest B-school graduate to reject a placement offer of INR 1 Crore per annum from Deutsche Bank as she wanted to start her own venture.

3. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, who is the Executive Director of the global pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharma, completed her chartered accountant degree from ICAI. She also holds an MBA degree from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

4. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal completed his initial school education at Don Bosco School and graduated from McGill University, Canada. The co-founder and CEO of Lenskart has a degree in Entrepreneurship from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

5. Ghazal Alagh

The Co-Founder and Chief Mama at Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh has a Bachelors in Information Technology. Apart from that, she also pursued Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts from New York Academy of Arts.

6. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, the Founder and CEO of People Group, and the Founder of Shaadi.com, holds an MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, USA.

7. Ashneer Grover

The MD & Co-Founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover holds a B.Tech degree in civil engineering from IIT Delhi. During his days in IIT, he was one among six students selected for a foreign exchange programme with University of INSA-Lyon, France. Later, to pursue an MBA, he got into Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

So if any of the judges inspired you while watching the show, now you know which path to follow.