One of the most talked about television shows airing at the moment is Shark Tank. The entrepreneurial reality show has been taking Indian television by storm with the amazing, innovative ideas its been featuring.

I mean we all saw just how great Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare aka Jugaadu Kamlesh's pesticide trolley spray was! Which is why it's definitely interesting to know about the amount of investments that have been made up till now. I mean who all has won the Sharks' interest? So, here's a Reddit post we stumbled upon that reveals just how much each Shark on the show has invested up till now.

1. Aman Gupta, co-founder of BOAT, has invested ₹6.69 Cr in 23 deals.

2. Judge and jury member Namita Thapar coming in a close second, has invested a whopping ₹4.48 Cr in 15 deals.

3. Co-founder and Chief Executive & People Officer at Lenskart Peyush Bansal has invested ₹4.19 Cr in 16 deals.

One of which was Jugaadu Kamlesh's pesticide trolley spray!

4. Shark and judge Ashneer Grover, who's the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe has invested a total of ₹3.96 Cr in 15 ventures.

5. Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of the parent company that started Shaadi.com and Makaan.com. has invested ₹3.71 Cr in 16 deals.

6. Sugar Cosmetic's Vineeta Singh has closed 6 deals so far, investing a total of ₹1.52 Cr in them.

This show definitely has us all hooked!