"The last few years have been particularly exciting, with the opportunity to be a part of some incredible #content #d2c #healthtech #emobility #sports startups. What has amazed me is the sheer audacity that so many young entrepreneurs bring to the table today, a huge departure from how things were when I started out," added the actor.
Suniel Shetty mentioned that he "decided to get on LinkedIn to use this as an intelligent space to foster smart ideas and become a catalyst of positive change". His debut post has received more than 1 lakh reactions and more than 4K comments.
But that's just on LinkedIn. His debut has also taken other social media platforms by storm.
Guess who just joined LinkedIn at 61 with 40+ years as an entrepreneur. pic.twitter.com/wU60bGwws5— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) August 5, 2022
Suniel Shetty has joined Linkedin. What I loved is his first job profile, where he was a kitchen manager in a restaurant, and he mentions that it was his dad's restaurant.— Priyashmita (@priyashmita) August 6, 2022
Shyam still looking for a Job. pic.twitter.com/cSKQqbNLv3— sunil the cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 9, 2022
Hopefully, Suniel Shetty's debut makes LinkedIn a better place.