In its 6th annual ranking, LinkedIn issued a list of best workplaces using its unique data. This data is based on seven pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds. Here's a look at LinkedIn's top 10 companies to grow your career.

1. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the biggest IT services company in India. It employs over 5,00,000 people globally. The top location in India includes Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Its largest job functions are Engineering, Operations and Quality Assurance. If you're skilled in C, Java, PL/SQL, then you can look for a job in TCS.

2. Accenture

Accenture is yet another IT services company on the list. It has a global headcount of over 6,00,000. The most common job functions at Accenture are Application Development Analyst, Application Developer and Software Engineer.

Accenture adopted gender-neutral policies in India last year, and women now comprise 45% of its workforce. Its top locations in India include Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It's also setting up offices in tier-2 cities to access talent and provide more flexibility to the employees.

3. Cognizant

Cognizant is an IT services company with a global headcount of 3,30,600, of which 2,39,955 are in India. It is planning to onboard 50,000 freshers in India in 2022. Cognizant retains talent by offering promotions and higher bonuses. It also invests in its employees’ training and development.

The most common job titles at Cognizant are Programming Analyst, Project Associate and Senior Process Executive. Its top locations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

4. Infosys

Infosys became India's fourth company to touch $100 billion in market capitalisation in 2021. It employs 292,070 people globally, out of which 231,690 are in India. Infosys' top Indian locations include Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Infosys is one of the companies with a huge focus on skill development. It hired 55,000 college graduates in FY 2022. Its largest job functions include Engineering, Quality Assurance and Operations.

5. Capgemini

Capgemini is a French multinational IT service and consultation company. It employs over 3,00,000 employees globally, out of which half are in India. The largest job functions at Capgemini include Engineering, Operations, Program and Project Management.

Along with working on 5G-based enterprise-grade solutions, Capgemini also plans to double down on emerging technologies like quantum computing, the metaverse and synthetic biology.

6. Wipro

Last year, Wipro started a return-to-work program, focussing on women kickstarting their careers after a break. It employs over 2.5 lakh people globally. Wipro's top India locations include Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The most common job functions include Engineering, Operations, Program and Project Management.

7. IBM

IBM is yet another IT services company on the list. It employs 2,82,100 people globally and is planning to expand and hire from non-metro cities in order to cast a wide talent net. IBM's largest job functions include Engineering, Program & Project Management and Operations, with the most common job titles being Application Developer, Software Engineer and Associate System Engineer.

8. HCL Technologies

HCL introduced a 5-year compensation visibility plan in Jan 2022. It focuses on freshers and mid-level managers in an effort to retain talent. It has a global headcount of 197,780. Its Indian top locations are Chennai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. HCL's largest job functions include Engineering, Program & Project Management and Operations.

9. Larsen & Toubro

While most companies are boasting their number of freshers hiring, Larsen & Toubro is focused on creating talent that is groomed for industry requirements. L&T is constructing the first Central Secretariat buildings of the Central Vista Project as well. Its top locations in India include Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, with largest job functions being Engineering, Operations and Quality Assurance.

10. Deloitte

Deloitte is one of the Big 4s and is also amongst the top companies in India, according to LinkedIn. Deloitte globally employs 3,45,000 people, and its top India locations include Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. It is also planning to expand to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in order to boost workforce diversity and offer flexibility to employees.

The most common job functions at Deloitte include Accounting, Consulting and Business Development. Deloitte also has a piece of advice for job seekers - be purposeful, distinctive and outcome-oriented.

Also Read | 12 Jobs That Don't Exist Today But Will Exist In 2025