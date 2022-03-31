Recently, when the strong wave of Shark Tank India hit the country, our brains were flooded with entrepreneurial ideas. But you know, surviving amidst the ocean isn't as simple as entering it.

A start-up founder is prone to sleepless nights, with 'ifs and buts' popping into their heads at any ungodly hour.

What according to you can be the scariest thing that can happen to a startup founder?



I’ll go first: Burnout. — Aishwarya Goel (AG) (@aishwarya_08) March 30, 2022

This Twitter user asked the public what is the scariest thing that might happen to a start-up founder, and the responses are what rants of passionate people look like.

Wrong hires! People that are with you in that startup are your pillars. If those crack… — IvanD (@dabicivan) March 30, 2022

Loosing the vision and motivation to build

Nothing according to me beats that — Meet Shah (@meet19061999) March 30, 2022

they start deriving 100% of their self-worth from their startup — Prashant Singh (@pacificleo) March 30, 2022

No one is willing to give them honest feedback that they do not have a viable business opportunity. This will cost them several years of their life. I know this first hand. — Adam Walker 🇺🇦 (@walkadm) March 30, 2022

Customers giving positive signals just so that you don't get disheartened. — kranthitech (@kranthitech) March 31, 2022

Bankruptcy, mental health issues, over confidence issues, family issues, etc. — Debadeep Das (@DebadeepDas1) March 31, 2022

Misguided pivots, those tat keep turning u around n make u aimless if u dont focus. — hh (@HimadharNarayan) March 30, 2022

Anxiety -- meditate regularly , take breaks .. very tough to do , but do activities to build resilience .. without fail... you would need them sooner or later — Tushar Agrawal (@Tush_Ag) March 30, 2022

1. Getting zero revenue

2. Lack of Vision

3. Team burnout — Navcharan singh (@NavcharanS) March 30, 2022

Motivation crash

Lack of belief in the idea

No belief in the team — Devika Kapoor (@thatbareillygal) March 31, 2022

Being okay with stagnation — Prakhar Khanduja (@prakharkhanduja) March 30, 2022

Lack of guidance — Chetan YB (@chets2121) March 31, 2022

Not being able to take up more business because his plate is full and not being able to scale up due to lack of funds/running capital. — HinduSamrakshanParty (@HinduSamrakshan) March 31, 2022

Not able to understand what problem are they solving — Deepak Jain (@deepak_saas) March 30, 2022

Urge to do everything yourself. No delegation — Jasmeet Singh (@jasmeet_2812) March 31, 2022

Takes a lot to get through.