Recently, when the strong wave of Shark Tank India hit the country, our brains were flooded with entrepreneurial ideas. But you know, surviving amidst the ocean isn't as simple as entering it.
A start-up founder is prone to sleepless nights, with 'ifs and buts' popping into their heads at any ungodly hour.
This Twitter user asked the public what is the scariest thing that might happen to a start-up founder, and the responses are what rants of passionate people look like.
Wrong hires! People that are with you in that startup are your pillars. If those crack…— IvanD (@dabicivan) March 30, 2022
Loosing the vision and motivation to build— Meet Shah (@meet19061999) March 30, 2022
Nothing according to me beats that
they start deriving 100% of their self-worth from their startup— Prashant Singh (@pacificleo) March 30, 2022
No one is willing to give them honest feedback that they do not have a viable business opportunity. This will cost them several years of their life. I know this first hand.— Adam Walker 🇺🇦 (@walkadm) March 30, 2022
Customers giving positive signals just so that you don't get disheartened.— kranthitech (@kranthitech) March 31, 2022
Bankruptcy, mental health issues, over confidence issues, family issues, etc.— Debadeep Das (@DebadeepDas1) March 31, 2022
Misguided pivots, those tat keep turning u around n make u aimless if u dont focus.— hh (@HimadharNarayan) March 30, 2022
1. Getting zero revenue— Navcharan singh (@NavcharanS) March 30, 2022
2. Lack of Vision
3. Team burnout
Motivation crash— Devika Kapoor (@thatbareillygal) March 31, 2022
Lack of belief in the idea
No belief in the team
Being okay with stagnation— Prakhar Khanduja (@prakharkhanduja) March 30, 2022
Lack of guidance— Chetan YB (@chets2121) March 31, 2022
Not being able to take up more business because his plate is full and not being able to scale up due to lack of funds/running capital.— HinduSamrakshanParty (@HinduSamrakshan) March 31, 2022
Takes a lot to get through.