Ironically, posts highlighting the importance of mental health and non-toxic workplace cultures coexist alongside the "hustle culture" that sells like hotcakes on social media. This extremely popular phenomenon is unduly promoted through widely shared LinkedIn posts, and occasionally prominent people from various industries propagate harmful ideas that are needless.

The notion that you must sacrifice all other aspects of your life in order to prove your suitability for a job or that you must disregard them in favour of your work does not always help one to achieve their life goals.

Recently, after receiving a great deal of heat for his post about 18-hour workdays on LinkedIn, Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Comp, apologised and stopped posting. 

Shantanu Deshpande
Source: LinkedIn

In a similar vein, Indraneel Chitale, a partner at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale and co-founder of Herbea, Bingebar, tweeted about meeting hacks for "time-challenged persons". 

Fortunately, there is a growing backlash against exploitative behaviours that are excused by a hustler culture which sparked scathing criticism on his post. 

It's fine to hustle your way to the top, but doing so at all costs is never a good idea.