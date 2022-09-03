Ironically, posts highlighting the importance of mental health and non-toxic workplace cultures coexist alongside the "hustle culture" that sells like hotcakes on social media. This extremely popular phenomenon is unduly promoted through widely shared LinkedIn posts, and occasionally prominent people from various industries propagate harmful ideas that are needless.

The notion that you must sacrifice all other aspects of your life in order to prove your suitability for a job or that you must disregard them in favour of your work does not always help one to achieve their life goals.

Recently, after receiving a great deal of heat for his post about 18-hour workdays on LinkedIn, Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Comp, apologised and stopped posting.

In a similar vein, Indraneel Chitale, a partner at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale and co-founder of Herbea, Bingebar, tweeted about meeting hacks for "time-challenged persons".

Two meeting hacks I use for time challenged people :



1. Setup a 8 am meeting. If they are serious, they will come on time or just let go.

2. Setup AC to 18°C. That ensures there is less small talk and people come to the point.



What other meeting hacks do you use? — Indraneel Chitale (@cIndraneel) July 23, 2022

Fortunately, there is a growing backlash against exploitative behaviours that are excused by a hustler culture which sparked scathing criticism on his post.

I tell "Oh I am in Bangalore tomorrow" if I want a meeting with someone in Bangalore, and 'accidentally' drop into their office. Gate crashing. — YouDun Nit (@rgokul) July 25, 2022

I set meeting room temperature to 3 deg C, make them drink at least 500ml water and lock all bathrooms in the office. If they are serious they'll focus on the meeting even if it means peeing in their pants. — Advantage Arputharaj (@podidosai) September 2, 2022

want a ceo to come and say hum third degree dete hain interviews mein and win the linkedin hero of the year award https://t.co/e66ADpfYvz — fru (@Oinkoo) September 3, 2022

Two meeting hacks I use :



Loving the way people are sharing the bad practices with confidence on Linkedin and twitter https://t.co/w0PaXpPFeC — Satish Meena (@satish_49) September 2, 2022

It's scary to me how many successful people are straight up psychopaths https://t.co/p5Rv2axuO7 — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) September 2, 2022

One meeting hack that everyone should use:



1. If you can, avoid meeting people like Indraneel Chitale. https://t.co/zZ144ChoiY — Sultan of Mood Swings (@Guiltfoyle) September 3, 2022

It's fine to hustle your way to the top, but doing so at all costs is never a good idea.