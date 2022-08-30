You cannot deny how drastically the pandemic has changed our work life. We started working from home. It changed a lot of things around this, including the opportunities we got.

Recently, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and Chief Executive of Bombay Shaving Company, took to LinkedIn to advise freshers. While we strive for work-life balance Shantanu wants freshers to work 18 hours a day. Yup, that's right.

When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years.

If that's not bothered you enough, there's more to this.

That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it.

Here's what the whole post read:

People soon started to call out his garbage opinion and asked him to stop promoting toxic work culture.

Its because of people like these that we will raise another generation of slaves who will work to make the likes of Shantanu Deshpande rich. Its high time we say bye to toxic work cultures designed to exploit employees. #shantanudeshpande #bombayshavingcompany @BombayShavingCo https://t.co/qY9K8EgWMz — Aditi S (@heytee_11) August 30, 2022

Absolute unhinged shit take from the CEO of the Bombay shaving company. pic.twitter.com/bV0ascJM4b — Brenden (@sr71brenden) August 30, 2022

Never work at bombay shaving company folks, they gonna make you slave for 18 hours because what is ‘work life balance’ but random rona dhona https://t.co/dX9fo8apTy — Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) August 30, 2022

No but at least you know not to work at Bombay Shaving Company. This is too much gyaan for someone selling razors and beard moisturizer https://t.co/QeuWAkVAMQ — poo (@WastedHoe) August 30, 2022

At a time when mass layoffs by Indian startups has become a norm, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder CEO of @BombayShavingCo is not only vouching for a toxic work culture, but also justifying himself even after people have called out his opinion on LinkedIn. What do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/JHfWBczAgL — Anshul (@ansh_isb) August 30, 2022

The gyaan we don't need.

