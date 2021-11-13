We Bet You Cannot Score Even 1 In This NEET Quiz

Were you able to crack our IIT JEE quiz? No, right? Here's another one for you.

Let's see if you can answer these questions of NEET level.

1. What is an attribute found in plants but not in animals? Metabolism Sexual reproduction Autotrophy Asexual reproduction

2. Potential difference across resting membrane is negatively charged. This is due to differential distribution of the which ions? Na+ and K+ ions CO3++ and Cl- ions Ca++ and Mg++ ions Ca+4 and Cl- ions

3. What happens if gene encoding of the polypeptide of 50 amino acids has UAC at the 25th position mutated to UAA? Two polypeptides will be formed. A single polypeptide of 12 amino acids will be formed. A single polypeptide of 24 amino acids will be formed. None of these

4. Nitration of Aniline produces trace amount of: o-nitroaniline m-nitroaniline p-nitroaniline nitrobenzene

5. Holdfast, stipe and frond constitutes the plant body in case of? Rhodophyceae Chlorophyceae Phaeophyceae None of these

6. Which of the following compounds have maximum coagulation power of Ferric Chloride sol? Sodium Chloride Aluminium Sulphate Calcium Bromide Potassium Phosphate

7. What volume of oxygen gas measured at zero degree Celsius and 1 atm is needed to burn completely 1L of propane gas measured under the same conditions? 7L 6L 5L 10L

8. Homeothermy is exhibited by: All amniotes Birds and Mammals All deuterostomes Reptiles and Mammals

9. Body A of mass 4m moving with speed u collides with another body B of mass 2m at rest the collision is head on and elastic in nature. After the collision the fraction of energy lost by colliding body A is? 5/9 1/9 8/9 4/9

10. If all the puddles and ponds are destroyed, the entities likely to be destroyed are Plasmodium Ascaris Leishmania Trypanosoma

11. The magnitude of any physical quantity: Depends on the method of measurement. Does not depend on the method of measurement. Is more in the SI system than in the CGS system. Is directly proportional to the fundamental units of length, mass and time.