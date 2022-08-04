While quitting a job can sometimes be scary, it can be an exciting experience as well. Whatever might be the reason and feelings, who knew putting down the papers can be full of drama?
A social media user, who goes by the username @metroadlib, took to her account and shared how a woman in her office quit in the most iconic way.
There was a woman who worked at my job a few years ago who went on vacation to Europe. She'd saved up a bunch of days and was gone for a month.— fooler initiative (@metroadlib) July 26, 2022
When she came back she tendered her resignation. No notice. Just bounced.
Listen to me--
Iconic.
Her triumph is now office lore.
Needless to mention, her tweet became an instant hit with several people chiming in with similar stories. Here are the best ones:
1. This sounds so satisfying.
Never a better example than the flight attendant who grabbed a beer and slid down the emergency exit. My hero.— Nicki G NC (@NickiGNC1) July 27, 2022
2. That's the only right way to act when you are filthy rich.
Clinic manager in one of our device clinics won the lottery a few years ago. Didn’t show up the next day for work. No one at the office knew until they watched the news.— Rosie (@HannahKowal) July 27, 2022
I think about her often.
3. Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna.
4. You go, girl.
Not on her level, but I quit my last job right after coming back to an absolute disaster after a vacation. It had been a long time coming anyway, but I just looked at the pile of shit to do in front of me, quietly grabbed all my belongings, and walked out.— Erin (@eeareeyein) July 27, 2022
5. That would have been a satisfying sight to look at, right?
6. Absolutely a legend.
Legend! My mom quit her job once via a phone message on Sunday night saying she’d resigned as of Monday morning. I strive for both levels of greatness.— MA (@kaaawababy) July 26, 2022
7. Serves them right.
Got fired for being pregnant with my first. I went after them. Got a settlement. They paid me more with that than they would’ve paid me on maternity leave lol— i never look back darling,it distracts from theNOW (@IlythiaGemini) July 27, 2022
8. This is just hilarious.
My mom spent all her remaining PTO, up to the minute. On her 65th bday, at 9:30 am, she announced to her boss that she quit.— Annie (@AnnaAnastasia) July 27, 2022
"Do you want a retirement party?" Nope.
"Figure out remaining PTO?" Spent it.
"Exit interview?" Make it before noon, bc I'm leaving then. Lolol
9. Now, that was unenexpected.
10. That IS quite impressive.
I had a coworker who was a couple weeks shy of getting extra vacation days. Told the boss that something came up, and could they use them slightly early? Then took the vacation and quit upon return. I think even the boss was impressed.— Davies (@OldManDavies) July 27, 2022
11. Are you... coming back?
Had a coworker who said she needed to get her glasses out of the car. It was her first day and she was training. When her car drove away we were like…is she coming back?— snappy_onion (@sam1swift1) July 27, 2022
12. That's right.
I planned to quit to move overseas but waited until my boss left on his 3 week vacation to give my notice. I understand that I finally made him as miserable as he had been making me.— The Good Fight (@BetterWithJava) July 27, 2022