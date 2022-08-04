While quitting a job can sometimes be scary, it can be an exciting experience as well. Whatever might be the reason and feelings, who knew putting down the papers can be full of drama?

A social media user, who goes by the username @metroadlib, took to her account and shared how a woman in her office quit in the most iconic way.

There was a woman who worked at my job a few years ago who went on vacation to Europe. She'd saved up a bunch of days and was gone for a month.



When she came back she tendered her resignation. No notice. Just bounced.



Listen to me--

Iconic.



Her triumph is now office lore. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) July 26, 2022

Needless to mention, her tweet became an instant hit with several people chiming in with similar stories. Here are the best ones:

1. This sounds so satisfying.

Never a better example than the flight attendant who grabbed a beer and slid down the emergency exit. My hero. — Nicki G NC (@NickiGNC1) July 27, 2022

2. That's the only right way to act when you are filthy rich.

Clinic manager in one of our device clinics won the lottery a few years ago. Didn’t show up the next day for work. No one at the office knew until they watched the news.



I think about her often. — Rosie (@HannahKowal) July 27, 2022

3. Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna.

I worked with a woman who had her leave denied so she quit. She had an offer to be an acrobat in a circus travelling through Europe so she took it. She’s now known as the woman who ran away to join the circus. — Liz (@lizjune_) July 27, 2022

4. You go, girl.

Not on her level, but I quit my last job right after coming back to an absolute disaster after a vacation. It had been a long time coming anyway, but I just looked at the pile of shit to do in front of me, quietly grabbed all my belongings, and walked out. — Erin (@eeareeyein) July 27, 2022

5. That would have been a satisfying sight to look at, right?

My husband quit his job after a particularly bad day of BS from his boss and went to HR and negotiated a 3 month severance package with full benefits in exchange for not going to a lawyer. Then showed up to use the free gym for 3 months. His ex-boss was pissed 😂. — Carey SP 🌷 (@sp_carey) July 27, 2022

6. Absolutely a legend.

Legend! My mom quit her job once via a phone message on Sunday night saying she’d resigned as of Monday morning. I strive for both levels of greatness. — MA (@kaaawababy) July 26, 2022

7. Serves them right.

Got fired for being pregnant with my first. I went after them. Got a settlement. They paid me more with that than they would’ve paid me on maternity leave lol — i never look back darling,it distracts from theNOW (@IlythiaGemini) July 27, 2022

8. This is just hilarious.

My mom spent all her remaining PTO, up to the minute. On her 65th bday, at 9:30 am, she announced to her boss that she quit.

"Do you want a retirement party?" Nope.

"Figure out remaining PTO?" Spent it.

"Exit interview?" Make it before noon, bc I'm leaving then. Lolol — Annie (@AnnaAnastasia) July 27, 2022

9. Now, that was unenexpected.

My mother had a professor who was strolling around as he gave his lecture. He walked to the window, did a double take yelling “OH MY GOD!” and ran out of the room. He never came back. — Ariel Stone (@a_stone62) July 27, 2022

10. That IS quite impressive.

I had a coworker who was a couple weeks shy of getting extra vacation days. Told the boss that something came up, and could they use them slightly early? Then took the vacation and quit upon return. I think even the boss was impressed. — Davies (@OldManDavies) July 27, 2022

11. Are you... coming back?

Had a coworker who said she needed to get her glasses out of the car. It was her first day and she was training. When her car drove away we were like…is she coming back? — snappy_onion (@sam1swift1) July 27, 2022

12. That's right.

I planned to quit to move overseas but waited until my boss left on his 3 week vacation to give my notice. I understand that I finally made him as miserable as he had been making me. — The Good Fight (@BetterWithJava) July 27, 2022

Now you know some of the most iconic ways to quit your job.