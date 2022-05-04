Now, let's be honest. We all have been late to work by a few minutes and blamed it all on either traffic or our alarm clocks. However, have you ever seen someone reaching their office seven and a half hours late?

Yes, you read that right!

via GIPHY

A person, with the username @deannooo, took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious incident that took place in his office. According to his tweet, one of his young colleagues was seven and a half hours late to work. Yes, SEVEN hours.

The reason he gave for getting late? He overslept!

No, we are not kidding.

While some netizens couldn't stop laughing because of his hilarious excuse, others shared some of their own wild stories. Here's what they had to say:

All we want to tell this young employee is that we all have been there. *SIGH*