Now, let's be honest. We all have been late to work by a few minutes and blamed it all on either traffic or our alarm clocks. However, have you ever seen someone reaching their office seven and a half hours late?

Yes, you read that right!

A person, with the username @deannooo, took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious incident that took place in his office. According to his tweet, one of his young colleagues was seven and a half hours late to work. Yes, SEVEN hours.

The reason he gave for getting late? He overslept!

No, we are not kidding.

Young laddie I work with has just turned up to the work SEVEN AND A HALF HOURS LATE and said ‘sorry, I slept in’ hahahahahahahahahaha — Deannooo (@Deannooo) August 3, 2021

While some netizens couldn't stop laughing because of his hilarious excuse, others shared some of their own wild stories. Here's what they had to say:

Surely the grammar is wrong here , should it not have been worked with — john gallagher (@johnfg311) August 4, 2021

We had one not turn up because ‘ he can’t hear his alarm clock and is buying a louder one’ 🥴😂 — jay (@jayloadsofnos) August 4, 2021

I once got picked up in the van, fell asleep and was returned home still asleep in the van after the lads had done a four hour job. Not big or clever but all part of the learning process 🤣 — Jake Lee (@jakerowl1) August 4, 2021

I was working in a small team when one of the guys turned up 2 hours late still in his wolfs suit he’d worn to a fancy dress party the night before, make up the lot 😂 the guy in charge held his hands out and said WTF and the guy just replied WHAT ? 🤣😂😁 — Griff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MildooWolf) August 4, 2021

Been there myself after a few Sunday clubs 😂 — Liam Hall (@LGH87) August 4, 2021

My work colleague turn up late for work with her knicker still wrap around her ponytail — mel (@temareta123) August 4, 2021

What a mad lie — El thumbo (@thumbhead095) August 4, 2021

All we want to tell this young employee is that we all have been there. *SIGH*