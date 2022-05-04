Now, let's be honest. We all have been late to work by a few minutes and blamed it all on either traffic or our alarm clocks. However, have you ever seen someone reaching their office seven and a half hours late?
Yes, you read that right!
A person, with the username @deannooo, took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious incident that took place in his office. According to his tweet, one of his young colleagues was seven and a half hours late to work. Yes, SEVEN hours.
The reason he gave for getting late? He overslept!
No, we are not kidding.
Young laddie I work with has just turned up to the work SEVEN AND A HALF HOURS LATE and said ‘sorry, I slept in’ hahahahahahahahahaha— Deannooo (@Deannooo) August 3, 2021
While some netizens couldn't stop laughing because of his hilarious excuse, others shared some of their own wild stories. Here's what they had to say:
Surely the grammar is wrong here , should it not have been worked with— john gallagher (@johnfg311) August 4, 2021
We had one not turn up because ‘ he can’t hear his alarm clock and is buying a louder one’ 🥴😂— jay (@jayloadsofnos) August 4, 2021
I once got picked up in the van, fell asleep and was returned home still asleep in the van after the lads had done a four hour job. Not big or clever but all part of the learning process 🤣— Jake Lee (@jakerowl1) August 4, 2021
I was working in a small team when one of the guys turned up 2 hours late still in his wolfs suit he’d worn to a fancy dress party the night before, make up the lot 😂 the guy in charge held his hands out and said WTF and the guy just replied WHAT ? 🤣😂😁— Griff 🏴 (@MildooWolf) August 4, 2021
Been there myself after a few Sunday clubs 😂— Liam Hall (@LGH87) August 4, 2021
My work colleague turn up late for work with her knicker still wrap around her ponytail— mel (@temareta123) August 4, 2021
What a mad lie— El thumbo (@thumbhead095) August 4, 2021
All we want to tell this young employee is that we all have been there. *SIGH*