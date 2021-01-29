Gone are the times when we used to associate offices with dullness and boredom, a place jahan sirf kaam hi kaam hota hai. Because the new-age offices are so much more than just work.

They have pleasing aesthetics, modern facilities, refreshing spaces and playful environment. Here are some of the best pretty-looking workspaces in India.

1. Amazon, Hyderabad

This is Amazon's biggest office building in the world. Spread over 9.5 acres, the office campus can house more than 15,000 employees.

It has a helipad and is equipped with 49 elevators. The office space has prayer rooms, mother's room, quiet rooms, showers, and 24/7 cafeteria.

2. Microsoft India , Noida

Inspired by the architectural marvel, Taj Mahal, the work space is designed in ivory white with jaali work, arches and domes

3. Google India, Hyderabad

The office design is inspired by the Hyderabadi architecture of domes at places.

Apart from the gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinners that have live counters for pasta and omelettes, there’re microkitchens loaded with coffee, maggi, Nutella and an assortment of tea.

There are multiple lounge areas, a gym studded with the latest technology and a massage room.

4. Adobe Headquarters, Noida

The design of the Adobe headquarters in Noida keeps up with Adobe’s international brand colors and contemporary approach. With bright colour schemes, innovative designs and abstract structural facades, the office has a fun and vibrant work atmosphere.

5. General Motors, Gurgaon

The office has a super cool interior design that makes you feel that you are indeed working at a car company.

6. Shree Cement, Jaipur

Designed by the renowned Sanjay Puri architects, the building incorporates the traditional jali work as its facade. The building facades turn into a Kaleidoscope of changing LEDs during the night.

7. Myntra, Bengaluru

Myntra's office in Bengaluru is full of creativity, energy and colourful elements.

8. Flipkart, Bengaluru

The Flipkart campus in Bengaluru is designed on the lines of a typical European town.

The new campus has all basic amenities including a gymnasium, daycare and food courts. It also has indoor recreation rooms with VR games and a golf simulator.

9. Infosys, Mysore

Spread over a sprawling 350 acres, there's nothing that this office campus doesn't have.

Swimming Pool

Multiplex

Bowling Alley

Running track

10. Microsoft India, Mumbai

Microsoft Mumbai office derives its inspiration from the physiognomies of the oceans.

From coral reef-inspired its walls & ceilings to ceramics inspired by oceanic flora, every feature evokes a sense of serene oceanic bliss.

Are you also thinking of putting down the papers?