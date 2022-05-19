If you are a fresher in the job market, there's a pretty good chance that you are seriously underpaid for the work you do. We have all been there. So a lot of us, when we make that shift between jobs, we ask for a good hike, as we should. Because, as I said, we have been duped before.
But a certain Twitter user seemed to have a problem with people with 1-2 years of experience asking for a 2-3 jump in salaries.
People with 1-2 years of experience asking for a 2-3x jump in salaries. Great time to be a job seeker and extremely challenging to be a recruiter.— Shruti (@shrtsh7) May 16, 2022
But the rest of Twitter wasn't having it.
I graduated in 2001, IT companies (wipro, Infy) paid around 2.4 - 2.75 lakhs p.a. In 2022, these companies are still paying 3.5 lakhs p.a.— Akki D (@akkiman) May 18, 2022
You tell me what else would graduates do than to ask for 2x-3x ?
This is good because company often underpaid their employee as a fresher.— Abhishek Sharma (@sharmaavioo1) May 17, 2022
So, I believe it's a fair demand provided one is good with his/her skillset.
Send this to someone who wants to understand what gaslighting is. https://t.co/vDO96MDXkn— Maitree Muzumdar 🏳️🌈 (@maitreemuz) May 18, 2022
Everyone I speak with has informed me in no uncertain terms that I've been consistently low-balled for almost the entirety of my 3.5 year career.— Sohom.txt (@sohom83) May 18, 2022
This needs to stop at some point. Lol.xd https://t.co/Uznekgcstd
How dare a young employee ask for what they believe their effort is worth? It is my god given right to lowball and pay these personal spaces less money. https://t.co/DK2XnxzhFv— what's in the name (@ornob0792) May 18, 2022
This mindset needs to change. This qualifies as HR gaslighting. https://t.co/VLhEuIx2cs— Kaushani (@literarystew) May 18, 2022
Payment for new recruits have been pittance in the last decade. It's good that this is happening. Long due. Cost of living has gone up tremendously. The pay needs to match. https://t.co/PBnv00nHQE— Ateesh (@ateesh87) May 18, 2022
Oh nooo people are asking if they can be paid what they deserve instead of the undisclosed salary I’ve set for this role— Anuli (@AnuliVyas) May 18, 2022
No wonder people hate us recruiters, Shruti https://t.co/NQn1eq6cxf
corporates have been shelling out slaves for years now. how dare the new batch of people realise their own rights and ask as per their skill set? https://t.co/2Uo30GqNad— gin queen 🌓 (@incanterot) May 18, 2022
you’ve to be a really shitty person to lowball people who are starting out. not mentioning salaries in the description, so when the newbies quote a low salary bcs they’ve no idea how the industry works, you exploit them. good they’re asking salaries as per inflation and expenses https://t.co/fPyYOtCY3R— k (@krownnist) May 18, 2022
Look, it's fairly simple. If you can't pay someone what they think they are worth, don't hire them. It's as simple as that. Don't gaslight them on Twitter for demanding what they think their work is worth.