If you are a fresher in the job market, there's a pretty good chance that you are seriously underpaid for the work you do. We have all been there. So a lot of us, when we make that shift between jobs, we ask for a good hike, as we should. Because, as I said, we have been duped before. 

Job interview
But a certain Twitter user seemed to have a problem with people with 1-2 years of experience asking for a 2-3 jump in salaries. 

But the rest of Twitter wasn't having it. 

Look, it's fairly simple. If you can't pay someone what they think they are worth, don't hire them. It's as simple as that. Don't gaslight them on Twitter for demanding what they think their work is worth. 