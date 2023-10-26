It’s World Cup season and as such it’s only natural that cricket fever is at its peak! More than a billion people will be worshiping 11 more gods for the next fortnight when they take the field. No one is surprised by that. But what did pique our interest was our very own Indian cricketing goddess being thrown into this mix.

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain and all round legend who is always in the news for her goddess-tier batting is the talk of the town for her scooter! No, you didn’t read that incorrectly, the internet is caught up in a wave of frenzy and all of them want to ride Smriti Mandhana’s scooter!

Think we’re lying? Here check it for yourself!

The fascinating request for her scooter makes us question a zillions of things and we, much like everyone else, are left scratching our heads, wondering what’s going on here? Is it all swagged out with next-level tech or flexin’ with some fire designs? Does this scooter have some tea on Smriti’s insane success on the cricket field? We don’t know! But one thing’s for sure, we definitely want in on what the buzz is all about!

Guess we’ll just have to wait for Smriti to spill the beans! *sigh*