Matthew Perry’s untimely death in October 2023 was the kind of breaking news that had the internet collectively whispering, “Could this BE any sadder?” Just when fans were hoping for closure, news broke that his doctor, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, confessed to illegally supplying Perry with ketamine. Yep, the plot thickens more than a masala Bollywood script. Here’s what really went down, why it matters, and what this whole saga says about addiction, doctors, and the system.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the man entrusted with Perry’s health, just pleaded guilty to four counts of illegally distributing ketamine. Plasencia admitted to administering ketamine at Perry’s home (casual, right?) and even in a parked car. The “not for medical purposes” part really seals the drama. The doctor could face up to 40 years in prison, but for now, he’s doing the “free on bond” routine until his sentencing this December.

Image courtesy: Television Academy

2. The Bigger Picture: Ketamine’s Double-Edged Sword

If you thought ketamine was just some trivia answer from bio class, think again. Used as an anesthetic and (lately) in cases of treatment-resistant depression, ketamine has legit medicinal uses. But the minute it slips out of a doctor’s control, it becomes risky AF: addiction, overdose, and news headlines waiting to happen. Perry’s case exposes how thin the line is between healing and harm, raising big questions on whether regulations around ketamine are tight enough.

Image courtesy: Medical News Today

3. The Legal Fallout: Who Else Is Involved?

As if this story were missing a twist, there are several other names in the credits. Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and supplier Erik Fleming have already entered their guilty pleas. And then there’s Jasveen Sangha, better known as the ‘ketamine queen’ (not kidding), who is holding out with a not guilty plea and a trial set for August. It’s a real-life courtroom drama, and the season finale hasn’t even aired yet.

Image courtesy: SOM

4. Matthew Perry’s Struggle: A Public Battle with Addiction

Let’s not forget, Perry’s substance use wasn’t tabloid gossip; he talked about it openly, even in his memoir. The man spent crores (literally millions of dollars) on rehab and almost died more times than Joey changed jobs. It’s a grim reminder that addiction is relentless, even for our favourite sitcom stars. Perry’s honesty about his pain made millions feel less alone, and that deserves a moment of respect.

Matthew Perry’s story is more than a Hollywood tragedy; it’s a wake-up call about substance abuse, the temptation for shortcuts, and the huge responsibility that comes with a medical degree. So what’s your take?