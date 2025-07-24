Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ after a whole 25 years! Yep, you read that right, it’s not just a fever dream from your early 2000s childhood. But the big question is: does this mean she’s bidding adieu to politics, or is she pulling off the ultimate multitasker move? Strap in, fam, because we’re about to break down this mega TV comeback, nostalgia overload, and the inevitable Twitter meme-fest.

1. The Return of Tulsi Virani: Serial Ki OG Queen Is Back!

Raise your hand if “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” was the background score to your homework sessions! The legendary Tulsi Virani, aka Smriti Irani, is back for the reboot, premiering July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. This time, they’re promising a blend of full-on nostalgia with the masala of modern-day drama. For old fans, it’s a throwback to simpler days; for Gen-Z, it’s basically a history lesson in sanskaar with 2025 swag.

2. Balancing Politics and Acting: Kyunki Minister Bhi Kabhi TV Star Thi

Everyone’s thinking it, so let’s address the Tulsi-shaped elephant in the room: Is Smriti Irani leaving politics for daily soaps? She’s set the record straight; her acting comeback does NOT mean she’s quitting Parliament. Smriti has made it clear that she can handle both Parliament debates and parivaar ki politics like a boss, juggling public service and TRP, and honestly, can we get her time management skills, please?

Image courtesy: Hindustan Times

3. Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz: Twitter Ne Toh Meme Banai Diya!

The internet’s gone into full nostalgia-overload mode ever since the reboot was announced. Fans are dusting off their old “Tulsi vs Komolika” memes, and Instagram is flooded with throwback clips and emotional rants about “maa ki mamta”. And you know how it is, some are hype, others are just waiting to see how Kyunki 2.0 will tackle 2025’s kya scene hai issues. FOMO alert: even if you didn’t watch the OG version, you’re about to be looped into the family WhatsApp drama, trust us.

Image courtesy: News18

4. The Legacy of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’: Ekta’s OG Universe Forever

Let’s take a quick nostalgia-throwback break: From 2000 to 2008, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was everyone’s favorite family drama battlefield. The reboot wants to celebrate Tulsi’s legacy while giving us fresh goss and hopefully fewer villainous plastic surgeries.

So, Smriti Irani’s return as Tulsi Virani isn’t just a comeback; it’s a cultural moment, bridging every millennial’s nostalgia and the new-age drama we all secretly love. Are you ready to relive Kyunki’s highs and lows?