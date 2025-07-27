Hulk Hogan tribute: WWE, Triple H present beautiful video at SmackDown; fans in tears

WWE SmackDown’s recent episode was more than just another night of wrestling; it was a poignant homage to the legendary Hulk Hogan. The moment those iconic ‘Real American’ chords hit, you could feel the nostalgia-charged electricity shoot through the crowd faster than Undertaker’s chokeslam. This wasn’t just fan service; it was a collective, emotional shoutout to the OG of larger-than-life swag. For every ’90s’90s kid who ever ripped an old T-shirt in the mirror, this was the moment.

1. The Opening Salute: A Moment of Silence

WWE set the emotional stakes sky-high with a solemn 10-bell salute for Hulk Hogan. Triple H was front and center, not as The Game, but as a fanboy-in-chief, dropping heartfelt words about Hogan’s impact on both wrestling and pop culture. The entire roster lined up on stage, past legends rubbing shoulders with today’s superstars, serving pure ‘WWE is family’ vibes. You could spot fans holding up home-made ‘Hogan 4 Life’ signs, some even tearing up (we see you, bro).

2. The Tribute Video: Reliving the Glory Days

Then came the emotional gut-punch: a tribute video that had even the toughest dudes almost crying into their butter popcorn. Triple H narrated, walking us through Hogan’s wild rollercoaster, body-slamming Andre the Giant, flexing like every millennial’s first gym selfie, and that unbeatable Hulkamania energy. Every frame screamed golden-era nostalgia. And the finale? The screen blazed ‘Hulkamania will live forever.’ Pass the tissues, yaar.

3. Fan Reactions: An Outpouring of Love

Social media exploded with tributes, memes, and throwback pics. Fans swapped their favorite Hogan moments, some even taking screenshots of the time he ‘hulked up’ after getting smacked, truly peak drama energy. Live at the arena, the chants of ‘Thank you, Hogan’ hit so hard you’d think it was the world’s friendliest riot. Celebs and old-school wrestlers jumped in too, spinning some legendary Hogan tales. Turns out, the brotherhood is real both inside and outside the ring.

4. Cody Rhodes’ Acknowledgment: Addressing the Complex Legacy

Cody Rhodes jumped in with a rare mature moment on WWE TV, because, let’s be real, every hero is a little filmy, thoda grey-shade toh banta hai. Rhodes gave a nod to the complicated chapters in Hogan’s life, saying, ‘Let’s not ignore the chinks in the armor, but also, let’s not forget the legend’s foundation. ‘ This was a total masterclass in how to respect the full picture: flaws, flexes, and all.

5. The Closing Moments: A Unified Farewell

Finally, wrestlers filled the ring, nailing Hogan’s iconic pose, biceps up, moustaches optional, and you could literally hear the crowd’s heartbreak and gratitude in unison. On the screen: a massive montage of people with Hogan over the years, from baby-faced fans to OG veterans. The night signed off with ‘Thank you, Hulkster’ blazing across the Jumbotron, the kind of emotional mic drop that only WWE can pull.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy is a tapestry woven with unforgettable moments, larger-than-life charisma, and a connection with fans that transcends generations. WWE’s tribute didn’t just salute a wrestling legend; it reminded us why we all chanted ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ in front of the TV. What’s your favorite Hulk Hogan memory?