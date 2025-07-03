Mid-air scare as Goa-Pune SpiceJet flight’s window pane dislodges inside, but cabin pressure holds



The One Where the Window Frame Took a Solo Trip

About 30 minutes after takeoff on July 1, 2025, passengers on SpiceJet SG-1080 were vibing at cruising altitude when, plot twist, a window frame decided to just “break free.” Passengers nearby did NOT sign up for this live-action escape room. One of them even shared that the window ‘just popped out,’ triggering major panic (and epic storytelling rights).





SpiceJet’s ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound’ Defense

The airline quickly clarified it was only the “cosmetic (interior) window frame,” totally non-structural, totally chill. Because obviously, nothing says, “relax” like your flight’s window frame going walkabout! SpiceJet further emphasized cabin pressurization was all normal and safety was never at risk.





Passengers’ ‘Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?’ Moment

You know things are off when your travel playlist gets interrupted by your own scream. One brave passenger whipped out their phone to record the dislodged frame, the video instantly went viral, and suddenly, everyone with flight anxiety found their fears validated. Social media exploded, with users throwing shade on airline maintenance standards. Classic case of “If it didn’t go viral, did it even happen?”





DGCA’s ‘We’ll Look Into It’ Stance

Our very own DGCA stepped in, they confirmed they’re reviewing the incident, because, duh, maintenance checks aren’t optional. Here’s hoping this leads to less drama and more actual peace of mind mid-air. Flyers everywhere want one thing: strict safety checks, no jugaad fixes.

