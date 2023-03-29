On today’s episode of what bizarre occurrences are taking place online, we are witnessing a Twitter war about who is a bigger global icon, Bollywood star SRK or cricketer Virat Kohli. Yes, you heard that right! Is anyone else thinking what I am thinking – how is this comparison even valid? Here, take a look at the madness that’s ensuing.

Best Actor Best Cricketer.

SRK not found Kohli at top pic.twitter.com/CRlwRGBqlQ — Pankaj Msdian (@Dhoni_Gawd) March 28, 2023

SRK was never this big like Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/eD36XX6Z5Y — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 27, 2023

Bro virat ko koi nahi janta dusra desho mai ! Log india ka naam lena ke baad sharukh khan bolta haa baas ! — ily (@EpicBlueeve) March 27, 2023

Bsdk dono India ke pride hai

Bc dono ke bich ki War mt lgao

Bsdk dono India ke pride hai

Bc dono ke bich ki War mt lgao

Unko ghanta nhi pdega fark isse.🤬 — Gaurav Verma (@VermagGaurav) March 28, 2023

No hate for SRK



But jo log india ke bahar SRK ko praise krte hai unko yeh nhi pta hoga ki srk ki last 3 movies kon kon si hai .Aise fans hone ka kya fayada



Also am 110%sure jo Hollywood actor and foreigners sharukh ko praise krte hai unhone kbhi srk ki movie nhi dekhi hogi — Take My Note (@Cricpoints1) March 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

i want to know what happened today?? that all kohli fan trolling srk — @spidypant2 (@ur_2nd_father) March 27, 2023

Sportspersons>> mujra krne wale — Himanshu (@H_man_shu2001) March 28, 2023

Athletes>>>actors

Athletes>>>actors

Common sense — Ratneesh Pal (@Subovvv) March 28, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 SRK's house more famous than Kohli's legacy. — Haqse (@HaqseBolengehum) March 28, 2023

Some people were clearly just as confused as the rest of us;

Why is this all going on? — Yasin 2.0 (@Yasinbruhip4) March 28, 2023

who started this war? — Parag Rege (@RegeParag) March 27, 2023

😭😭😭😭 they are two different PPL with different feilds both are good in their profession. Kohli is global known cricketer on other side SRK is global star — Cheshta less active (@reversesweep63) March 28, 2023

Why are you showing hate to srk ,both vk and srk are kings in their kingdoms and in their right both have their fanbase and many love them both dividing fanbase and creating toxicity is not the right thing ,this is applicable for both sides — 11S 50 Toulik Upla (@11S50pro) March 27, 2023

Stop this 💩💩💩💩💩💩



Stop this 💩💩💩💩💩💩

No one knows srk in South india dude😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yMRycBzLkT — RAM CHARAN STAN (@pumkapuku) March 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Some people tried to be the voice of reason and ask why this comparison was being made anyways;

Can you stop comparing two great achievers in their respective field! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Kuch bhi for reach! Celebrate both or even better don't even celebrate them but, don't do this cheap shit post for some traction! https://t.co/eRFPrBcXnN — Mangalam Undagattum! (@bluescluejp) March 28, 2023

This is a pretty senseless debate. TBH.