Sunday turned out to be special for the Indian Premier League fans after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh hit it out of the ballpark in a match played against the Gujarat Titans. With only 28 runs needed off the final deliveries, Singh smashed five sixes in a row and helped KKR win the game last evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 6,6,6,6, and 6! That’s right.

Rinku Singh in the recently-held IPL match. Source: ESPN Info

India is hailing Rinku Singh’s outstanding performance in the last over. Let’s see how Twitter is celebrating it:

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns KKR, took to Twitter to praise Rinku Singh after the match. SRK posted an edited picture of Singh in which the KKR player can be seen posing like the superstar in Pathaan. “Jhoome Jo Rinku….” Shah Rukh wrote.

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

Irfan Pathan wrote, “What a game. What a star Rinku Singh is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Rinku deserves applause for his exceptional performance, as he managed to win a game that was even more challenging than the one he failed to win in the last season. Hitting five sixes precisely when they were most needed is a feat that not many have been able to accomplish. https://t.co/NkoUujaXsc — Sam Ackerman (@freejeager) April 9, 2023

What a story……..this man will go a long long long way…… https://t.co/ilyieuaH14 — _e_l_n_l_s__a_c__i_e (@k____ik_) April 10, 2023

Deserves a statue outside of Eden. Just wow 😲 https://t.co/0piXSpaurb — TuchelibanBall (@DeeplySubho) April 9, 2023

You beautiful human being 💋💋 https://t.co/bbQjObAsNp — saransh gupta (@saransh1o) April 9, 2023

I’m literally still in shock lol Rinku saved us again. https://t.co/5o01HYQm79 — ☬Chenae☬ (@chenae876) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT need more matches like this wtf https://t.co/MQeozDiPLR — shell 🐚 | (@wyerint) April 9, 2023

Here’s the video of the historic moment:

Congratulations KKR! Rinku Singh, what a star you are.