Sunday turned out to be special for the Indian Premier League fans after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh hit it out of the ballpark in a match played against the Gujarat Titans. With only 28 runs needed off the final deliveries, Singh smashed five sixes in a row and helped KKR win the game last evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 6,6,6,6, and 6! That’s right.
India is hailing Rinku Singh’s outstanding performance in the last over. Let’s see how Twitter is celebrating it:
Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns KKR, took to Twitter to praise Rinku Singh after the match. SRK posted an edited picture of Singh in which the KKR player can be seen posing like the superstar in Pathaan. “Jhoome Jo Rinku….” Shah Rukh wrote.
Irfan Pathan wrote, “What a game. What a star Rinku Singh is.”
Here’s the video of the historic moment:
Congratulations KKR! Rinku Singh, what a star you are.