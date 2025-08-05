Mohammed Siraj’s electrifying spell at The Oval wasn’t just a game-changer; it was a meme-maker. Remember his iconic ‘I only believe in Jassi bhai’ line? Well, the tables have turned, and now, the internet only believes in Siraj bhai. Let’s unpack this epic turnaround that’s got everyone talking.

1. Miyan Magic On Full Display

Siraj turned The Oval into his Bollywood climax, grabbing a sensational five-wicket haul and snatching victory from the jaws of a nail-biter. His relentless pace and pinpoint accuracy tipped the match to give India a dramatic six-run win, leaving fans clutching their hearts like it’s a Karan Johar finale. When legends like Sachin called the squad ‘SUPERMEN from INDIA,’ you know the vibes were unreal. Bhai didn’t just play; he owned the arc.

Image courtesy: Moneycontrol

2. ‘I Only Believe in…’—The Meme That Manifested

Remember when Siraj, straight-faced, said he only believes in Jassi bhai (aka Jasprit Bumrah) during the 2024 T20 World Cup? Oh, how the tables have turned! After this Oval masterclass, the internet now chants, ‘I only believe in Siraj bhai,’ flipping his catchphrase into a full-blown fandom moment.

Image courtesy: News Arena India

3. Social Media: Siraj Supremacy Mode

Twitter and Insta practically exploded. You couldn’t scroll three posts without a ‘Miyan bhai’ meme or a tweet like, ‘If Mohd Siraj has only one fan, then that’s me’. From banter-filled reels to emotional shoutouts, Siraj bhai trended harder than any Bigg Boss twist. Ex-captains, celebs, even British pundits like Piers Morgan admitted Siraj served the ultimate L to England. India’s cricket Twitter = undefeated.

Image courtesy: Times Now

4. ‘Believe’—Siraj’s Secret Weapon

You want to know how Siraj became the superhero of cricket’s latest blockbuster? One word: belief. Turns out, our guy starts every day with a ‘Believe’ wallpaper, reminding himself to trust the grind. His mantra: ‘I always believe I can win from any situation.’ It’s the ultimate motivational jugaad, and honestly, even the team feeds off that vibe. From underdog to overachiever, it’s belief ka power, bro.

From being a believer in ‘Jassi bhai’ to becoming the ‘Siraj bhai’ everyone believes in, Mohammed Siraj’s journey is nothing short of cinematic. What’s your take on this epic turnaround?