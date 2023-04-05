Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came back to play Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) first home match after four long years, batted two back-to-back sixes at a strike rate of 400, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 3, 2023.

In fact, he also broke his own record, in terms of viewership, during the match.

IPL 2023’s digital broadcaster, Jio Cinema, reached out to 1.7 crore viewers, which is the highest viewership so far, during his batting.

The last highest viewership record was 1.6 crore, which was also set by MS Dhoni against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener.

IPL 2023 viewership peaked at 17M during MS Dhoni's batting.



He's still the boss of this league! pic.twitter.com/RI7BwM0kxu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

Here’s what netizens had to say about it:

Greatest cricketer the world of cricket has ever witnessed. — AHMAD AHMAD (@ahmadahmad28191) April 3, 2023

Dhoni hitting that six when the crowd had the torch light on is iconic. Easily could be one of the pictures of this decade. He is bigger than IPL. Thala dhoni at his best though I hope he doesn't do this at Wankhede 😭 or just 1 boundary would be enough pls MS🙏 — Kush D (@futurechessGM) April 3, 2023

That's is Mahendra Singh Dhoni for this country for whom the loudest cheers are reserved. — रणवीर सिंह Ranveer Singh (@AntiMlechh) April 3, 2023

Incredible 🙏 — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) April 3, 2023

Goosebumps when is on strike 😭🫶❤️ — Hathi mera sathi (@_piyushkeshri) April 3, 2023

Those two sixes 😍😍 — Sultan𓃵 (@its_sultan18) April 3, 2023

Well, he’s called ‘thala’ for a reason!