Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came back to play Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) first home match after four long years, batted two back-to-back sixes at a strike rate of 400, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 3, 2023.
In fact, he also broke his own record, in terms of viewership, during the match.
IPL 2023’s digital broadcaster, Jio Cinema, reached out to 1.7 crore viewers, which is the highest viewership so far, during his batting.
The last highest viewership record was 1.6 crore, which was also set by MS Dhoni against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener.
Here’s what netizens had to say about it:
Well, he’s called ‘thala’ for a reason!