IPL 2023 has had its moments, and that’s something that remains with us, even more than the wins. For instance, Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. That’s a win, but people aren’t also getting over MS Dhoni and his classic glovework during the match.

Prabhsimran, who’s one of the key players, led the charge against Chennai with a score of 42. But what also caught attention was his dismissal by the CSK captain. Dhoni called Ravindra Jadeja for another over, and it was in the third ball of the ninth over when we witnessed MS Dhoni’s sheer swag.

Prabhsimran Singh had misjudged Jadeja’s delivery and was out of the crease. So, the CSK skipper calmly caught the ball and waited before flicking the bails. This was like a tease when he literally stopped to ‘flaunt’ his smooth stumping. It was honestly too cool to look at.

And the internet thinks it was very cheeky of MS Dhoni – a replayable moment for sure.

That was savage stumping from Thala Dhoni 🔥pic.twitter.com/me7HW6loaT — Swara💛 (@Seeklightt) April 30, 2023

The evergreen MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja duo. pic.twitter.com/WsIgfP1Vfy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Just MS Dhoni and his sass.