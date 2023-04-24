MS Dhoni has been in one of his best forms at the IPL 2023. However, he said something in the post-match interview that left fans emotional. After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, MS Dhoni spoke about his farewell and that has made fans speculate if Thala is retiring soon.

During the post-match interview, when Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni how he copes with the overwhelming love he receives from his fans, he said, "Whatever said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. It's important to enjoy it. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints."

Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection – #THALA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2023

If that wasn’t all, at the recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni said, “I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd.”

These statements have made fans emotional and here’s what they had to say.

It was a good day until dhoni said " It is the last phase of my career. It is very imp to enjoy it" 🙂🥹 pic.twitter.com/cmQnGE9kFd — Rishita (@Rishitaaa26) April 21, 2023

Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection- From MS himself. These are the last few games we are going to watch him play. 19 years of pure joy. Will always Love you MS😔🤍 pic.twitter.com/btLjUI4LoX — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 21, 2023

"It's the last phase of my career. So I'm enjoying it"

"The crowd came to give me a farewell"



Yes all players go at some point. But it's hard to take 💔 This man made me a cricket lover when I was 7 year old & been heart of my childhood cricket. Idk how I'd handle what's coming pic.twitter.com/Wazx66RJ6V — Sivy Alt (@KW_Edgbaston106) April 24, 2023

2019 :

– “Hopefully, Yes”



2020 :

– “Definitely Not”



2021 :

– “I Still Haven't Left Behind”



2022 :

-“Definitely Yes”



2023 :

– “Last Phase of my Career, important to enjoy it” pic.twitter.com/r7x0IxncLG — OMKAR 🧑🏻‍💻 (@IamMSdian__) April 22, 2023

Not sure if Dhoni realises he is breaking the hearts of millions of fans everytime he uses the word farewell pic.twitter.com/tLzsfy7dsl — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 23, 2023

MS Dhoni said, "thanks alot to the Eden Gardens crowd. They came to give me a farewell". pic.twitter.com/MCOFC77Ub7 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 23, 2023

Honestly speaking, it wouldn’t be the same without him.

