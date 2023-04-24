MS Dhoni has been in one of his best forms at the IPL 2023. However, he said something in the post-match interview that left fans emotional. After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, MS Dhoni spoke about his farewell and that has made fans speculate if Thala is retiring soon.
During the post-match interview, when Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni how he copes with the overwhelming love he receives from his fans, he said, “Whatever said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. It’s important to enjoy it. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints.”
If that wasn’t all, at the recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni said, “I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd.”
These statements have made fans emotional and here’s what they had to say.
Honestly speaking, it wouldn’t be the same without him.
