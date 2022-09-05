The only skipper to capture all three ICC championships is MS Dhoni, who has also led India to the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In addition, he led Chennai Super Kings to a win in the Indian Premier League in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Along with significant victories, MS Dhoni has particularly earned millions of fans' hearts both on and off the field. Aside from his on-field performance, Captain Cool is well recognised for his acts of kindness, whether they are directed at his teammates, other players, or even his fans.

1. After Virat Kohli resigned as captain, only MS Dhoni sent him a personal note.

Former India captain Virat Kohli recently disclosed that MS Dhoni sent him a message when he stepped down as Test captain earlier in 2022. And that text was especially important to him because, when he gave up the reins of command, only he spoke to him.

When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I played in the past. It was MS Dhoni. A lot of people have my number, a lot of people give me suggestions, a lot of people talk about my game on TV. But out of those people who had my number, I didn't get a message from anyone else barring Dhoni.

- Virat Kohli

2. When MS Dhoni aided Faf Du Plessis as he was experiencing severe cramping.

In 2015, when South African centurion Faf du Plessis was suffering serious cramping during a game, Dhoni served as the player's on-field physio. Dhoni assisted Du Plessis by supporting his legs up while he lay on the ground when he needed to leave the field due to severe cramping.

3. When MS Dhoni prevented Ishant Sharma from being dropped a few times.

Ishant Sharma affirmed that Dhoni has been very supportive of his teammates by expressing how he will always be grateful to the cricketer. When there were suggestions to remove the pacer from the starting XI, MSD defended his position as captain of the team.

Mahi bhai saved me from getting dropped a few times. He backed me a lot. Yes, now being the senior member of the team Virat comes up to me and says 'I know you are tired and fatigued, but as a senior member you have to do it for the team'.

- Ishant Sharma

4. When an opposing batsman was given out, Dhoni once called him back in.

After being given out, Dhoni once called back opposition batter Ian Bell. Dhoni and the entire team decided that, for the benefit of the game overall, dropping the appeal was the best course of action during the 2011 series between India and England. English spectators booed the Indian players as they emerged from the locker room. But the boos turned into a raucous cheer just as Bell and Morgan left.

5. During the IPL, MS Dhoni made a special gesture to the rival Mumbai Indians players.

MS Dhoni, the captain of CSK, spoke with some of the young Mumbai Indians players after the loss. He was even seen autographing a number of CSK jerseys for the team's players and support staff. On social media, the captain's unique gesture toward CSK's IPL rival was really well applauded.

6. When CSK's top choice for IPL retention was MS Dhoni, he declined.

Dhoni was not interested in becoming Chennai's first player to be retained, despite Chennai's intention. The CSK captain didn't want to be the top retention option because he wanted others to be able to earn more money. Dhoni wanted someone other than himself to get that much money as the first retention would have made a staggering ₹16 crores.

As per reports (ESPNCricinfo), MS Dhoni doesn't want to be CSK's top pick for #IPLRetention. He wants management to pick another player who is worthy of being their top-earning player.

Not in it for the money, in it for the game!



Not in it for the money, in it for the game! 🐐#CSK #MSDhoni #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2022 — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) November 27, 2021

7. When MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli finish the game.

MS Dhoni tapped for a dot ball during the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal, allowing Virat Kohli to end the match in Dhaka. To help his team cruise to a six-wicket win, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 72 from 44 deliveries. But in the game's final over, legendary captain MS Dhoni added his amusing spin by making an encouraging gesture for his teammate.

There is no doubt as to why Dhoni is often hailed as one of the greatest captains to have ever lived. His actions, in particular, show how much he believes in the potential of his team and teammates. Even choosing the inexperienced Joginder over the seasoned Harbhajan to bowl the final over of the ICC World T20 2007 final against Pakistan was a risk taken by the former captain.

Thanks to MS Dhoni for the chance, the game—and particularly that over—made Joginder a well-known name among Indian cricket fans.