We hardly acknowledge just how difficult adulting can be. Apart from having to learn essential life skills, finding some passion that makes you happy along with learning to take good care of yourself, coping with how your social life changes is an underrated obstacle in adulthood. For instance, this confession by an engineer based in Bengaluru about earning well and feeling incredibly lonely and unsatisfied with life has people relating hard.

ADVERTISEMENT Though, a seemingly ordinary confession, it’s a large reflection of where we’re at as a society. How the world has changed in the last few years, and how that has led to so many young people suffering from loneliness or friendlessness.

Here’s how others have responded. Some have advised him to travel, find a hobby, or join an NGO. While many have loads of compassion for his situation and are hoping he reaches a better place mentally and emotionally.

Imagine his mental state in case he gets laid off by the organisation. (Pretty much the scenario these days.) — Dexter Murugan (@tyagi_langda) April 19, 2023

24

Saturated

FAANG

~3.5L in hand a month

No partner



——

Everyone has problems. — Narayani Gurunathan (@Narayani07) April 19, 2023

Some of my friends said the same thing to me, and I too felt it several times. Feeling lonely, saturated, anxious all the time.



One day, I told my mother, "What is there to live, want to die early", and she slapped me. — Naresh Silla (@brucewayne_lite) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT People being sarcastic and envious in the comments, probably distracted by the 58lpa.



He is lonely and longs for human connection. And it's a valid need for everyone, irrespective of salary.



Loneliness is the curse of modern life and we don't acknowledge it. — D. (@Disstillmyname) April 20, 2023

Sorry you've gone through it. Hope you're doing better — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) April 20, 2023

Spend money and get into NGO'S will get good experience with people — Omkar (@Domkidos) April 19, 2023

Spend that money. — Sawsee🗯️ (@saacee) April 19, 2023

Make friends with old monk and foreign holidays that are WFH friendly — Suhas Baliga (@suhasbaliga) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I consider this post is legitimate, and writing few bullets:

– Have a hobby

– Have handful of (quality) friends around you

– Do brainstorm(s) on regular basis

– Read and learn more, bcs more you learn – more you get humbled

– Do not search happiness out, but within



#BTDT — .sh (@shmario27) April 19, 2023

Work towards a new degree. — Supriya ARCOT (@sup_arcot) April 19, 2023

It's called burnout. Terrible place to be — Ms. Diagnosis (@ms_o_prostol) April 19, 2023

When I was a kid I thought grown ups are free and happy and here I am “ grown up” and I find everyone is kind of lonely and depressed albeit earning big. — Suchit (@GastiSuchit) April 20, 2023

Find a new hobby.

Start painting.

Get a pet.

Start reading history it never ends, references and perspectives of people about historical events.

Or start researching on everything you find intresting around you.

Go to random places and meet random people.

Long early morning walks — Muhammad Ahsin (@Tera_Yaar_Bolda) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Money can provide satisfaction but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal. — V (@ThatFabulist) April 20, 2023

Oh. 1% has problems too. Literally no one has it all. But I am certain given the time and resources this person has they can actually find joy and connections by working on it. — Tamanna (@itssynecdoche) April 20, 2023

13+ yrs of work exp, Yet to see that figure.

Gen Z has it all, but doesn't have it all. How much can you splurge on luxuries eventually if you don't have a social life, family life or someone to share it with! — BumbleBee (@ForamVeera) April 20, 2023

Travel. Solo trips if it's a man. Join some pottery class for fcks sake. Or teach underprivileged kids on weekends. Simple stuff can give you the satisfaction your high paying job won't ever bring. — claypot (@claypotbeep) April 20, 2023

Facing first world problems while living in a third world country. Brother needs to see a therapist, fast. — Arbaz Ali (@TheRealSlimAli) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT reality check. — Tri sem 🏹 (@buzz_tri) April 20, 2023

Take a ride at 10 pm when there is calmness. Get drenched when it rains heavily. Eat a meal from a street vendor. Pay him a handsome tip. Have a Negroni. Have a second one. Talk to someone you don't know. Heck, buy a Negroni for them. Take a day off and spend time solo-hiking… — Prash Chandramohan (@MDMGeek) April 20, 2023

there is no contentment in life without enriching hobbies and a support system. And I don’t mean friends u see sometimes I mean family/found family that can give ur nervous system a break. he’s young enough to choose a different path in life still. This path doesn’t get better. — just a frito chip (@asdosays) April 20, 2023

This is so relatable. At least he is in Bangalore, I am in a tier 2 city and doing work from home since 2018. Social life is at stake. — Nitish Behl (@behlniti) April 20, 2023

I had the same issue

I'm 24 and mine was 50L before taxes. I got bored. I couldn't find the purpose. So I quit and started travelling. I'm now learning 2d animation which is my dream. — LYRJ (@laxmanvijay16) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i feel you gotta be happy by yourself just travel around,lonely time makes you a different person it lets you meet to yourself what are your likes and dislikes it helps ourselves to be a better being, Being Lonely is not a bad thing i feel — Dhairya (@D11H10) April 20, 2023

A sad reality of what being a grown up can look like sometimes. Hope he finds that spark again, though.