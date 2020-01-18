CBSE Board exams 2020 for class 10 and class 12 are just around the corner. The exams are all set to start from February 15.

And naturally, this period is one of the most stressful periods for students who are working hard to perform well in their exams.

However, as students are trying to deal with the pressure it is equally important for their parents to ease things up and to help them relax.

Probably, most parents forget the important role they also play in their children's education, which is why, the principal of International Indian School - Damman, Saudi Arabia, decided to write a letter, dedicated to all the parents.



The letter was shared by a Facebook user named Faju Farook who appreciated the principal for his thoughtfulness and his kind words.

In the letter, the principal talks about the anxiety and the stress that both, the students and the parents go through and then it goes on to explain how scoring less in an exam shouldn't be a cause of concern for either the parents or the students.

The principal further urges the parents not to “take away the self-confidence and dignity” of the students if they don't score high marks.

He also assures that the children will not be judged on the basis of how well or badly they performed.

He ends this sweet note by telling all the parents that if they successfully do this and support their children without pressurizing them unnecessarily, one day they will see their children 'conquer the world'.

Other social media users were also impressed by the thoughtful letter written by the principal and this is what they had to say:

These days, students need this kind of motivation more than anything else.

It'll be great if more schools put this kind of messaging out. It would be really encouraging for the parents and supportive towards the students.

