And naturally, this period is one of the most stressful periods for students who are working hard to perform well in their exams.
Probably, most parents forget the important role they also play in their children's education, which is why, the principal of International Indian School - Damman, Saudi Arabia, decided to write a letter, dedicated to all the parents.
In the letter, the principal talks about the anxiety and the stress that both, the students and the parents go through and then it goes on to explain how scoring less in an exam shouldn't be a cause of concern for either the parents or the students.
The principal further urges the parents not to “take away the self-confidence and dignity” of the students if they don't score high marks.
He ends this sweet note by telling all the parents that if they successfully do this and support their children without pressurizing them unnecessarily, one day they will see their children 'conquer the world'.
Other social media users were also impressed by the thoughtful letter written by the principal and this is what they had to say:
These days, students need this kind of motivation more than anything else.