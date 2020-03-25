While most of us are social-distancing, it's time to bring the old-school board games back. We're sure you can play these nostalgic games with your friends and family from afar, either on online platforms or through video calls.





Here are a few exciting games from your childhood that should definitely make a comeback in your quarantine routine:

1. Ludo

2. UNO

3. Name-Place-Animal-Thing

4. Message-Message

5. Hangman

6. Snakes and Ladders

7. Red Hands

8. Monopoly

9. Dumb Charades

10. Antakshari

11. Truth or Dare

12. Atlas

13. Chinese Whispers

14. Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi/ Killer Detective

15. Scrabble

16. Carrom

17. The Game Of Life

18. Bluff

19. Super Mario

20. Jenga

21. Tetris

22. Pate-Pe-Pata

23. Mastermind

24. The Memory Game

25. Teen Patti

26. Chidiya Udd

27. Tippy-Tippy-Tap-Tap

28. Join The-Dots

28. Pen Fight

29.Statue or Freeze Dance

30. Tongue Twister Challenges

While you have a blast revisiting these old school games, let us know if we're missing any other 'safe for social distancing' childhood games in the comments section below.