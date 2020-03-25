While most of us are social-distancing, it's time to bring the old-school board games back. We're sure you can play these nostalgic games with your friends and family from afar, either on online platforms or through video calls.
1. Ludo
2. UNO
3. Name-Place-Animal-Thing
4. Message-Message
5. Hangman
6. Snakes and Ladders
7. Red Hands
8. Monopoly
9. Dumb Charades
10. Antakshari
11. Truth or Dare
12. Atlas
13. Chinese Whispers
14. Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi/ Killer Detective
15. Scrabble
16. Carrom
17. The Game Of Life
18. Bluff
19. Super Mario
20. Jenga
21. Tetris
22. Pate-Pe-Pata
23. Mastermind
24. The Memory Game
25. Teen Patti
26. Chidiya Udd
27. Tippy-Tippy-Tap-Tap
28. Join The-Dots
28. Pen Fight
29.Statue or Freeze Dance
30. Tongue Twister Challenges
While you have a blast revisiting these old school games, let us know if we're missing any other 'safe for social distancing' childhood games in the comments section below.