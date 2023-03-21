There are a few things only us desis can identify with and relate to. For instance, it seems almost all brown people store the smallest amount of vegetables in their fridge. And this tweet by Sandeep Thapar which talks about desi homes always having half-a-cut-lemon and half-a-cut-tomato stored away in the fridge is proof.

Credit: Dailymotion

ADVERTISEMENT But along with the half cut veggies, Mr. Thapar also mentioned having packets of oregano and chilly flakes in there. Which, is ALSO very relatable. Because all those seasoning sachets that come along with Domino‘s pizza orders almost always get stowed away in the fridge somewhere.

Do refrigerator doors in all Indian houses have a half lemon & half tomato lying in the space adjacent to the egg tray?



PS : mine also has hundreds of Oregano & chilly flake pkts that come free with pizzas! — Sandeep Thapar 🇮🇳 (@sandythapar) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Here’s what the internet has to say about this epic revelation. People have also added some other things most of us see in our refrigerator; Like those little stubs of ginger or mini containers of chutney!

Even some chopped leftover onion half cut boiled potato small piece of ginger left after using little for tea

Anyways list is long as per region as country is big

Aur ha curry patta dandi bhi tha aaj.. — Saurabbh Srivastava (@saurabh_sriv81) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Yes , not tomatoes but half lemons are there most of the times. Oregano and chilli flakes sachets , I always keep over the fridge coz they don't require lower temperature.🤣 — Mohammed Asif (@Mohamme70803146) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Pakistani too! — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Same with us Sir. I think you are right , most households would have these in their fridge doors 😀

We also have eye drops and pudin hara 😀😀 — Ajay Malik (@ajaymalikTM) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha .. Sir, ours surely is a replica of yours.. 😀😀 — Gunner Pushie (@pushiesingh) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

🤣 absolutely… Plus oranges which have shrunken to lemons sizes… — Fan (@Umars1411) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Is this a genetic thing? How else did we acquire this trend? — ದಿಪು (@dipunair) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Absolutely. That is the beauty and highlight of an Indian refrigerator — Kamini Kulshreshtha (@kamini081) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I can assure you lemon, freebies of pizzas 😜 — Anand R (@Just2Know2ruth) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Chutney packets that come with dhokla, samosa, kachori — bharat mayekar (@bharat232) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

So relatable… 😅 — Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Half tomato goes in a small cup and in the main space. — Ram manohar 💯 (@lankyiyer) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT And what about the little sauce containers . — Paramjit Kaur (@Paramji11788029) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ghisa hua adrakh bhi hai — Nikhil Pandey (@nikhilkrpandey) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

No half tomato. But I also have the sweet khajur chutney we get at farsan wallahs. It's always a life saver when food (especially veggies) feel tasteless. — Sameer Thakur (@thakur_sameer) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

You have secretly opened my fridge and posted this. Absolute breach of my privacy Mr. Thapar. 🤪 https://t.co/SJLZYZms2K — Gunn Runner (@Gooner_S) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ditto…displays how we abhor waste as a society.. Half nimbu bhi kaam aa jaata hai🍋🍅 https://t.co/vpZBSr2zBJ — Tamanna Inamdar (@TamannaInamdar) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT True, some how all the pretty cookie and ice-cream containers have everything other than cookies or ice-cream in them!

Yes, also Amul ice cream dabba filled with mattar 🤣 https://t.co/XQaNtuhPw6 — 🐶 Priya🐶 (@srk_priya) March 20, 2023 Credit: Twitter

A true indicator of being in a desi household.