As we all know, every parent has a set of behaviors that are key signs that they are desi to the core. In fact, @BOMgirltweets seems to have pointed one such behavior out in her tweet. According to her, desi parents have a knack for picking the hottest day in summer for updating their bank passbooks.

@BOMgirltweets tweeted and explained how this strange habit always gets on her nerves. Why this is so hilarious is because many of us can relate to her. Unlike our parents we're much more comfortable with online banking. Because, what's the point in going out during such terrible weather for a bank related errand, when you can sit at home, under your roof, away from the sun and handle it all on your phone?

An Indian parent thing. You love them to bits and have a great relationship with them but there are some days they test your nerves and how. I mean why do you have to go to the bank in peak heat to update that passbook? What’s this passbook updating disease? — Amalia (@BOMgirltweets) April 26, 2023

Of course other desi kids have similar opinions, and have the most epic responses to her observation. Here, take a look.

My dad makes it a point of it being the hottest day of the year when he wants to go passbook updating on my visits. And then hunt for a better electrician to do 'the small things' (coz he has another for the big things), then shop for sundry hardware stuff like paint at 2 pm. — Sandhya Devesan (@asalmonofdoubt) April 26, 2023

Oh god do all parents have this hobby of going to the bank? — Neha Kapoor (@PWNeha) April 26, 2023

My mom does this every week. Updating her passbook is her favourite thing to do 😭😭😭 — Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) April 26, 2023

Most senior citizens, deep down only believe in printed proof of bank statements. Then there is also the challenging part of online banking, OTPs.. so on! We think that since they have mastered WA online banking should be easy too but the process is still not as user friendly as… — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) April 26, 2023

Idk what’s the obsession with passbooks. I mean why do you even need passbooks? — Archie (@ArchieTheRave) April 26, 2023

This is the favourite activity for all senior citizens, especially the ones who are unable to go to do it themselves. So the children from the digital gen, who have never stepped into a bank, have to do this needless chore. — Ashwini (@ashb309) April 26, 2023

Haha, I don’t get it either. All details are now available at the click of a button — VJ (@VJ0429R) April 26, 2023

My mother still does this…. — Vik (@KrishanVik) April 26, 2023

Oh my god, it's a menace.

And then, the printer never work. Or they are hassled by the new systems.



And they come back and make you glare at faded grey print. — Ayushi Mona (@HaedaRaven) April 26, 2023

That’s were the elderly and the retired meet. Where people remember them. It gives them a sense of purpose. Let them go.



Make arrangements for transport, umbrella, a bottle of water, and an attendant if necessary.



But let them go. — namchu (@namchu) April 26, 2023

PBUS – Pass Book Update Syndrome https://t.co/A9bkcUiORA — seeepeee (@PasariChetan) April 28, 2023

Uff!! I JUST DON'T GET THIS OBSESSION!! https://t.co/Xdgz7Aq7tB — Tanushree Venkatraman 🪔 (@tanushreevenkat) April 27, 2023

I’ll never know the reason but yes my parents are exactly the same 🥲 https://t.co/Q59eE6AILl — Rakhi !! (@thathappyhuman) April 27, 2023

Sounds totally like my father-in-law. I think the SBI employees give good company, asking his well being, discussing the news etc… passbook is just an excuse, I know it is his way of socializing 🙂 https://t.co/w9J9NSujiX — Kumarika Mohanty Panda (@kumariika) April 27, 2023

cryinggggg at the accuracy. https://t.co/siB9PDOAqc — ` 𝐬 彡 ࣪ (@sruayy) April 27, 2023

Bro literally yesterday. I literally showed them how they can access their transaction history on their mobiles. And they still sent me to bank when I was sleepy. https://t.co/uuYTOouGjX — Khush (Taylor's version). (@notsokhushh) April 27, 2023