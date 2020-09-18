It's isn't very hard to overload the brain and take someone down a cerebral rollercoaster. You don't need drugs or anything either, the brain just needs to hear some truly strange and weird facts, and it does the rest itself. Don't believe me? Check out these insane facts that'll have you clutching your head and rocking back and forth while sitting in the shower.

1. The average person walks past 36 murderers in their lifetime.

2. Some tumours can grow teeth and hair.

3. During World War 2, Japan bombed China with fleas infected with the bubonic plague.

4. If you fell into a black hole, you could see the start and the end of the universe, Big Bang and all.

Of course you'd be dead, but still.

5. Dogs like squeaky toys because it sounds like prey that's frightened or injured.

6. Heartbreak can trigger a massive flood of emotions that can cause fatal heart attacks.

7. People's general happiness peaks at 21, and doesn't reach that level again until they retire.

8. People who stay up late at night have more psychopathic tendencies than those who sleep early.

9. The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue.

10. There is no physical evidence to say that today is Thursday, we all just have to trust that someone has kept count since the first one ever.

11. In 1939, 835 sheep in the US were killed by a single lightning strike.

12. A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you.

13. Nighttime is the natural state of the universe. Daytime is only caused by a nearby, radiating ball of flame.

14. The brain not only named itself, but it also recognized that it named itself and was surprised when it realized that.

15. When you're sick, the advice you get is to literally do drugs and stay out of school.

16. A Colombian woman carried a mummified foetus in her uterus for 40 years.

The woman was 82 years old, and the foetus was completely calcified.

17. Humans have a primal gaze detecting system that can sense when someone is looking at you, even if not directly.

18. Siberian bears sometimes dig up dead bodies for food, and use cemeteries as 'refrigerators'.

19. Apollo 11 only had around 15-20 seconds of fuel left when it finally landed.

20. The sun may have exploded, and we wouldn't know it for at least 8 minutes.

Light that's emitted from the sun takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds to hit Earth. If the sun suddenly blew up, we actually wouldn't know for that period.

21. Over 50% of commercial pilots have admitted to falling asleep while flying a plane.

22. The word 'mortgage' comes a French term that means 'death pledge', or a contract that only expires upon death.

Well, this has been a fun and meta ride, but my brain is very ready to go back to normal now, thank you.