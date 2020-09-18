It's isn't very hard to overload the brain and take someone down a cerebral rollercoaster. You don't need drugs or anything either, the brain just needs to hear some truly strange and weird facts, and it does the rest itself. Don't believe me? Check out these insane facts that'll have you clutching your head and rocking back and forth while sitting in the shower.

1. The average person walks past 36 murderers in their lifetime.

Source: Buzzfeed

2. Some tumours can grow teeth and hair.

Source: Altered Dimensions

3. During World War 2, Japan bombed China with fleas infected with the bubonic plague.

Source: History

4. If you fell into a black hole, you could see the start and the end of the universe, Big Bang and all.

Of course you'd be dead, but still.

Source: PBS

5. Dogs like squeaky toys because it sounds like prey that's frightened or injured.

Source: Pet MD

6. Heartbreak can trigger a massive flood of emotions that can cause fatal heart attacks.

Source: Insider

7. People's general happiness peaks at 21, and doesn't reach that level again until they retire.

Source: Business Insider

8. People who stay up late at night have more psychopathic tendencies than those who sleep early.

Source: Big Think

9. The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue.

Source: Sputnik News

10. There is no physical evidence to say that today is Thursday, we all just have to trust that someone has kept count since the first one ever.

Source: Imgflip

11. In 1939, 835 sheep in the US were killed by a single lightning strike.

Source: Aces

12. A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you.

Source: Pinterest

13. Nighttime is the natural state of the universe. Daytime is only caused by a nearby, radiating ball of flame.

Source: Treehugger

14. The brain not only named itself, but it also recognized that it named itself and was surprised when it realized that.

Source: Atlas Obscura

15. When you're sick, the advice you get is to literally do drugs and stay out of school.

Source: Financial Express

16. A Colombian woman carried a mummified foetus in her uterus for 40 years.

The woman was 82 years old, and the foetus was completely calcified.

Source: Pinterest

17. Humans have a primal gaze detecting system that can sense when someone is looking at you, even if not directly.

Source: Psychology Today

18. Siberian bears sometimes dig up dead bodies for food, and use cemeteries as 'refrigerators'.

Source: Brittanica

19. Apollo 11 only had around 15-20 seconds of fuel left when it finally landed.

Source: Pilitzer

20. The sun may have exploded, and we wouldn't know it for at least 8 minutes.

Light that's emitted from the sun takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds to hit Earth. If the sun suddenly blew up, we actually wouldn't know for that period.

Source: Space

21. Over 50% of commercial pilots have admitted to falling asleep while flying a plane.

Source: English

22. The word 'mortgage' comes a French term that means 'death pledge', or a contract that only expires upon death.

Source: Wikipedia

Well, this has been a fun and meta ride, but my brain is very ready to go back to normal now, thank you.