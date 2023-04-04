Recently, a man shared a video of a girl commuting in the Delhi Metro, and felt the need to shame the said girl for the outfit she was wearing. According to his caption, he felt that it was nudity. However, many of us couldn’t help but wonder how he felt so comfortable in filming her without her consent. Cut to now, and the DMRC has responded to the entire incident and that doesn’t answer our questions either.

If it was in Singapore, @captain_jeet would have been in Jail by now



Irrespective of how a girl/woman is dressed – filming without consent is crime – equal to molestation pic.twitter.com/v6uxnby6PO — Cataleya🛡️ (@catale7a) March 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Of course many people came forward to speak up for the girl and tried to hold @captain_jeet accountable for his actions. From pointing out that filming a person without their consent is grave misconduct to also sharing that broadcasting misogynistic opinions on social media can impact women’s safety to a large extent, netizens said it all.

Consent apart! What nudity is the person talking about ?



Who is he to question how a girl/ woman should dress?!



Such narratives will harm the safety of women in public places



Will @SmritiIraniOffc call this out — Rebel (@RebelloAnil) March 31, 2023

But the DMRC has responded to the video by saying that “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers.”

And added that, “We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner.” So, while they’ve mentioned that a person’s choice of clothing is their personal issue, no authoritative figure has made the effort to call the man out for recording a woman without her consent.

Totally!! The guy is a definite pervert and should be reported to authorities. The guy has no shame secretly recording others and then on top criticizing them? — ClosetAtheist (@sreenathc) April 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT It’s the same old story of people giving women all sorts of logical (or legal) explanations for why we should carry ourselves in a certain way. But of also, how no one calls out the person who is putting women’s safety at risk.

This is a sign of sickness where one blames someone else for their own narrow mindedness!! These girls deserve privacy and a choice of wearing what they like. The gentleman taking the picture is the pervert!!! https://t.co/Tq0ikGlM7H — Amit Jain (@amit_shingora) April 1, 2023

Unfortunately, there were others who felt the girl should not have been dressed that way, and continued to shift the attention to her actions rather than holding the man who filmed her accountable.

