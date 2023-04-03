The problem with our society is, that everyone has an opinion on everything. So, people don’t know when to stop. Of course, when this behaviour is intertwined with casual sexism, things get brutal. And hardly a day goes by when that doesn’t happen on the internet. Now, a man is ‘offended’ by how women dress and sit in the Delhi Metro, and so he decided to post their video without consent.

A Twitter user, Cataleya, shared another tweet, where a man legit posted a woman's video as she sat across his seat in the metro. He wrote that it crossed "heights of nudity", because she chose to wear something she liked or found comfortable. According to him, if this is an example of independent women, then it's just nonsense.

If it was in Singapore, @captain_jeet would have been in Jail by now



Irrespective of how a girl/woman is dressed – filming without consent is crime – equal to molestation pic.twitter.com/v6uxnby6PO — Cataleya🛡️ (@catale7a) March 31, 2023

This man literally clicked and posted a video without consent, and now he’s lecturing the world on ethics. Why men think that they have the right to tell women what to do, or wear, is beyond me. This particular man, however, went on to tag DMRC and Delhi Police, because well, it’s clearly an offense.

The internet is confused and pissed.

Consent apart! What nudity is the person talking about ?



Who is he to question how a girl/ woman should dress?!



Such narratives will harm the safety of women in public places



Will @SmritiIraniOffc call this out — Rebel (@RebelloAnil) March 31, 2023

This amounts to voyeurism and that's punishable! pic.twitter.com/Utmigxjgne — Dogra Wanderer (@DograWanderer) March 31, 2023

What’s wrong? I can see they are dressed! What happened to the i d i o t photographer? — A.na.mi.tr.a. (@PoorEngineer000) March 31, 2023

Totally!! The guy is a definite pervert and should be reported to authorities. The guy has no shame secretly recording others and then on top criticizing them? — ClosetAtheist (@sreenathc) April 1, 2023

This is a sign of sickness where one blames someone else for their own narrow mindedness!! These girls deserve privacy and a choice of wearing what they like. The gentleman taking the picture is the pervert!!! https://t.co/Tq0ikGlM7H — Amit Jain (@amit_shingora) April 1, 2023

@DelhiPolice you guys must be busy beating up peaceful protestors. If you find some free time you should arrest this man who is taking pictures of women on the metro without their consent. @khushsundar @NCWIndia https://t.co/h6DAiFugta — Rohit 🇮🇳 (@Rohit_Shankster) April 1, 2023