There are days on social media platforms when the jokes write themselves. Intentional or unintentional, these goof-ups are hilarious. One such goof-up has got the internet in fits. A LinkedIn post called a peacock “the most colourful and beautiful female” and you have got to see it.

The LinkedIn post had a picture of a seated man looking at a peacock. It was captioned, “Happy Holi and Happy Women’s day! My day had a perfect start – good morning wished by the most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine! Have a blessed day friends!” And well, it does not take a genius to realize that a peacock is a male whereas a peahen is a female.

ADVERTISEMENT While the original post has been deleted from LinkedIn, people took screenshots and uploaded them on other social media platforms. Take a look at the screenshot shared on Twitter here.

Who is going to tell him? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/3xiv3Fn6eI — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) March 9, 2023

The original post belonged to someone whose LinkedIn bio mentioned that he works for one of the big four consulting firms. Besides, the image looks edited but well, that’s a discussion for another day. The post has left the internet in splits and it has been viewed over 605K times and has received more than 6K likes.

Here’s what people had to say about it. What’s funnier is the irony of making this goof-up on Women’s Day!

Rofl.. people always equate colors and beauty with the feminine so no wonder he thought the peacock was a "hen" 😁😁😁 — Ramkrishna Iyer (@KannanK51531500) March 9, 2023

Well , as long as he does not mix up assets and liabilities, I think we are good😃 — Neetha Raman (@NRaman) March 9, 2023

OMG!! This is hilarious!! Someone please tell this highly senior and qualified person that every beautiful creation need not be a female 😂😂 — Justice for SSR 🇳🇱🌈💃 (@gontssssss) March 9, 2023

This post will take away all your worldly troubles today 😀 https://t.co/1Qg3A1daxC — Rituraj Dasgupta (@Da_Bongg) March 10, 2023

Fire the intern for the obvious mistake? Or give the intern a raise for the engagement? 🤨 https://t.co/3JTlsFPAIz — Shreya Pattar (@ShreyaPattar) March 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Ignorance is bliss sometimes. Why burst his bubble!😂🤣 https://t.co/Cjd9SBuv6N — Prerna Koul Mishra (@prernakaul) March 9, 2023

Actually though who's gonna be the one to tell him💀💀💀 https://t.co/zdL2wnrDgo — Leander Scribbles (@Leander_Kev) March 9, 2023

Hands down, the most innovative Women’s Day post ever!