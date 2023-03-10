There are days on social media platforms when the jokes write themselves. Intentional or unintentional, these goof-ups are hilarious. One such goof-up has got the internet in fits. A LinkedIn post called a peacock “the most colourful and beautiful female” and you have got to see it.
The LinkedIn post had a picture of a seated man looking at a peacock. It was captioned, “Happy Holi and Happy Women’s day! My day had a perfect start – good morning wished by the most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine! Have a blessed day friends!” And well, it does not take a genius to realize that a peacock is a male whereas a peahen is a female.
While the original post has been deleted from LinkedIn, people took screenshots and uploaded them on other social media platforms. Take a look at the screenshot shared on Twitter here.
The original post belonged to someone whose LinkedIn bio mentioned that he works for one of the big four consulting firms. Besides, the image looks edited but well, that’s a discussion for another day. The post has left the internet in splits and it has been viewed over 605K times and has received more than 6K likes.
Here’s what people had to say about it. What’s funnier is the irony of making this goof-up on Women’s Day!
Hands down, the most innovative Women’s Day post ever!