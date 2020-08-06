Even when everything is destroyed, the tunes remain, the music survives. A beautiful reminder of that is this video of an elderly Lebanese woman playing piano inside a house ravaged because of the recent blast in Beirut.

An accident that claimed lives of at least 100 people and left several thousands injured and homeless, couldn't kill the spirit of this woman who can be seen playing the instrument in a room filled with shattered glass.  

The person who uploaded the video said that this is a video doing rounds on WhatsApp and she can't verify the source. 

However, later a person said that he knows the lady and is her neighbour. 

The video is now being shared on Twitter, as people try to across the message that even in these tragic times, the hope isn't lost. 

Hang in there, Beirut. This too shall pass. 