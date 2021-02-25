Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison, suffers from a whole host of problems, including overcrowding, violence, and sanitary issues. But it's also haunted by another problem - literally. There are many tales of the supernatural variety coming out of this jail, so here are a few.

1. Some inmates have claimed that they have been slapped and thrashed by ghosts for committing crimes.

one man accused of a triple murder told India Today,

I was lodged inside Jail No. 3 for about 15 months. When I entered the prison, I heard stories about ghosts. I thought I was being bullied. A few days later, I heard unusual voices at night. However, I didn't share it with anyone. But days later, I felt as if someone slapped me.

2. Many prisoners have complained of having the same, terrifying nightmares.

In the mornings, they wake up and complain of severe headache or nausea after all going through the same dream. It gets so bad that the medical supervisor has to prescribe them medicines.

3. Several inmates claim to be haunted by the ghosts of those hanged at Tihar.

They claim they have seen the ghost of Maqbool Butt, a Kashmiri separatist who was hanged in 1984, and the ghost of Afzal Guru, who was hanged in 2013.

4. Jail No. 3 is apparently the most affected as the hanging area is nearby. One inmate even killed a fellow prisoner, claiming a spirit told him to do it.

Prisoners have said that when they are asleep, their blankets are removed and their items are thrown around. That same person also claimed that he heard whispers.

5. A large number of women prisoners housed there claim to have seen a wailing woman whose scream incite terror in prisoners.

At Barrack Number 6 in Tihar Jail, there's allegedly a ghost who wanders the halls at 2 am, wailing and crying, haunting all the inmates.

6. Many believe the perpetrators of the December 16 gangrape case, who were hanged in Tihar, haunt the jail.

Ashok Baaje, who has been to Tihar 13 times, told Vice that one night, he felt something heavy on his chest. When he opened his eyes, he saw someone sitting on him. The person's face glowed and it was Mukesh Singh - one of the four men executed for the rape.

If prison wasn't enough of a deterrent to crime, not there's this.