It has been over 6 months since coronavirus took over the entire world. The pandemic has not only created chaos across the world, but has also led to a global shortage of ventilators and other medical equipment which help treat the patients who are affected.

Amid this crisis, many heartwarming cases of humanity and sacrifice poured in from around the world. Even the elderly, who are the most vulnerable helped in during these times. And two such elderly heroes sacrificed their lives as their contribution.

About a month back, a 90-year-old woman by name of Suzanne Hoylaerts died in Belgium after refusing the use of a ventilator for her treatment of coronavirus. She told the doctors that she already had a good life and they should save the ventilator for younger patients.

I don't want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life.

This wasn't only such case of sacrifice. A 72-year-old Italian priest by the name of Don Giuseppe Berardelli also refused access to a ventilator for the same reason as Suzanne’s. He thought the ventilators would be of better use to younger patients. He succumbed to coronavirus in March.

Instances like these not only restore our faith in humanity during these tough times but also make these elders our true heroes.