During this lockdown, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is now based in New York has been helping the needy in India by distributing dry ration meals.

Recently, in a tweet, the Michelin-Star chef announced that he has distributed four million dry ration meals to the needy across 75+ cities in India amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020

Khanna started this initiative in April, where he created a supply chain to ensure dry ration is procured and distributed to orphanages, old-age homes and leprosy centers. This was initiated due to the rise in coronavirus cases in India.

Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.

We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤

Forward info to [email protected] — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020

About this noble gesture, the celebrity chef mentioned,

My hope is solidarity. Solidarity is everything. We can beat corona and we should all be united to figure out how to defeat this virus. I'm focused on ensuring how to reach as many more people as possible to help them in these challenging times. I'm not doing any favour. I'm giving back to my country. Apart from the kitchen, a chef has a huge responsibility and this gave an opportunity to me.

Khanna recalled an email that inspired him to provide dry ration and meals. The e-mail was accompanied by a picture of an old age home in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Even though he made a donation through the mail, he later got to know that it was a spam.

However, the chef realized that old-age homes and orphanages would face difficulty in procuring their ration and food supplies due to the lockdown. So, he started helping them out through the supply chain.

The internet appreciated him for helping the people of his country and achieving this milestone.

Congrats Chef. More power to you. pic.twitter.com/vTEAabLfHf — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) May 13, 2020

God Bless You Vikas ! I am sure if you are given Citizen Welfare portfolio in Govt to manage, you could do wonders. — Ajay Uppal (@Youngajay) May 13, 2020

Thank🙏💕🙇 you very much Sir. You are doing such a great seva. Keep doing Sir. May "GOD" bless you and also gives strength. I am the one of your fan since when I saw you first time in the Amul Master Chef Show. 🙏Jai Hind, Jai Bharat🙏 — Uttam Kumar Thakur (@UttamKu55978536) May 13, 2020

Hats off to you and your team for working hard day and night to provide ration. — Manisha Jain (@Manisha_109) May 13, 2020

Congratulations Sir,Doing a great job.Helping millons of https://t.co/FklFj1D3Y2 are doing selfless service for people who are in need.God bless you👍 — Sonia Sarpal (@Soniasarpal1) May 13, 2020

In less than a month, the chef has over 350 people working on the ground in India to provide ration and meals to those impacted by the crisis. He has been able to procure and distribute more than 3,100 quintals of ration, including rice, lentils and wheat flour to the people in need.